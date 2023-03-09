(Maybe) stay away from the girl's dorm if you go to this prestigious Florida college

Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida Photo by Fifteen jugs on Wikimedia Commons

If you don’t know much about Florida, you should know that with colleges, Florida truly has some of the best in the country. In fact, Florida has three colleges that have earned a spot on the 100 Best Colleges list nationwide, and it ranks first in the entire country for higher education. That is a huge deal, Florida. Pat yourself on the back.

Florida, being one of the oldest states in the country, also has some of the most historic institutions around, with students coming from across the country and even abroad to be a part of these legendary colleges. Did you know, though, that many of of the colleges in Florida are also considered to be very, very haunted?

Honestly, it’s no surprise. Florida is widely considered one of the most haunted states in the country, so it would make sense that some of these incredibly old colleges would have a potential ghost or two, or at least, some pretty wild ghost stories. I’ve started a new haunted fixation, and have been poking around looking for haunted colleges around Florida. I think I found one worth talking about, too. The reports of the supposed supernatural activity are just downright creepy.

First, though, let’s talk about the school itself.

A private college that offers associate’s bachelor’s, and master’s levels in multiple programs, Webber International University was established in 1927 and was one of the very first business schools for women in America, though it now hosts all students.

Neat! This beautiful, well-established school clearly has quite the history and reputation. Some of the stories coming out of this place are pretty bizarre, though, it seems. Like the legends coming out of the girl’s dorm.

When it comes to student life at Webber College for those who live on campus, there are five different halls. Camilla Hall hosts the female students, and some dorms, A, B, and Miranda Hall, even have swankier accommodations such as private bedrooms, semi-private showers, and a lounge. Sounds amazing. All except for the apparent ghost that many students and employees have reported seeing “a dark shadow in the second floor of the dorm building.

Both Shadowlands.net and Hauntedplaces.org, two very reputable sources, confirm the same story. Backpackerverse.com even extends the story to include multiple witness reports describing the face of the alleged ghost as “the face of evil”.

One student, the only to see his face, woke up to stare straight into the ghost’s face, apparently, and fled the school, never to be heard from again. Other girls reported feeling “long, cold fingers grasping around their throat”. Yup. That’s going to be a no from me.

I don’t care how good the education at Webber College is, or that the dorms have a min-fridge and a super cool lounge with a big T.V.. There are too many terrifying stories about Camilla Hall for me to ever want to step foot inside.

What are your thoughts? Have you heard about the alleged ghost haunting Camilla Hall? Let me know in the comments!