(Maybe) stay away from this "normal" Daytona neighborhood

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxM9R_0lA0Qo3Z00
Stock photo of a spooky home in a neighborhood. Not the actual street in Daytona, FloridaPhoto byLogoboom on Depositphotos.com

It’s weird. I mean, pretty much everything I do is weird, but I noticed that, even the interests inside my niche interests (like haunted places in Florida), I have separate interests that fluctuate. Lately, I’ve circled back to my fascination with haunted roads around Florida. There are honestly so many more than the ones talked about on the regular, it’s disturbing, or cool, whichever way you want to look at it. Pretty much, if you’re driving in Florida, you’re probably driving over somewhere with a not so savory (or sweet) history.

This is all speculation, of course, but, to me, my Lyft driver was kind of an expert, so I trust his word. Every time I get in a Lyft, I get educated by the driver, who is a native or a transplant who’s been here for many, many years and driven a lot of places. These drivers have been all over the state, at all times of the day (and night), and let me tell you what, they have some stories.

My driver and I this day got into a discussion about why he was driving during the day instead of the night, and this is, in fact, where the conversation about what could easily be the scariest street in Daytona, Florida. He had just told me that his day was slow, and I’d replied: “Yeah, isn’t driving at night better? Don’t you make a lot of money?”

“I won’t do it,” he said, shaking his head. “It’s not worth it to me.”

“Yeah, I hear drivers are having a real scary time at night. Florida is going crazy these days.”

“Yes, there’s that. There’s more, though. Nighttime is just not a time you want to be out in any state, I think.”

I had an idea he meant something supernatural, so, of course, I went in.

“What’s the scariest place you’ve ever driven in Florida?”

“There’s a, uh, a street in Daytona,” he said, “that I drove down once. Auditorium Blvd., I’d never heard of it but my boss told me when I got back he’d never go down there. This is when I was drivin’ a cab. I was young. I still hear stories about the place, though, so I won’t take a ride out there. I don’t do ghosts.”

At this point I had to get out of the car, so my interview unfortunately ended there, but you best believe I went straight to Google and started digging. Auditorium Blvd. was not the Daytona strip like I imagined. (I haven’t got to Daytona yet. I know.) A famously lux city put on the map as the “World’s Most Famous Beach” by as early as the 1920s because of its part in high-speed automobile test and racing along the beaches. You might have even heard of the Daytona International Speedway, which has been the home of the Daytona 500 since 1959 (I had no idea that was the history, though. Neat!).

So, a small residential street like Auditorium Blvd. being the potential site of a haunting surprised me. Especially once I learned about how crazy this alleged haunting is. According to my favorite haunted Index, Shadowlands.net, people have reportedly taken pictures of apparitions near “Ocean Center and Pinewood Cemetery”. I have no idea where those specific landmarks are, but anywhere near an old cemetery has the potential to not be so great.

According to the reports, pictures at “the house on Hollywood” have revealed the potential spirit of a woman, and also a “man standing near the fence”.

Hauntedplaces.org has also confirmed the same story on Shadowlands.net that back in the 1970s there was a murder, and is, apparently, the source of the hauntings. Interesting. That would be a no from me. Some haunted places you just never should go. Also, you probably would get trespassed seeing that it is a neighborhood.

What are your thoughts? Is this the most haunted street in Daytona? Let me know in the comments.

