Is this Domino's haunted by a ghost who hates brunettes?

A Domino's in Springhill, Florida. I couldn't find a photo to use of the one in Boynton, Beach.Photo byPurplellamas01 (talk) on Wikimedia Commons

Okay, I know I say this pretty much every haunted Florida story I write, but Florida just keeps one-upping themselves with the ghost stories. And this one is something else. I always find the most curious Florida ghost stories when I’m looking for an entirely different one.

What’s really interesting is I’ve heard about the haunted Red Lion Pub, but honestly dismissed it when I learned it had been torn down. And then I ran across the actual stories coming from this place, and they are fascinating.

Beautiful Boynton Beach, Florida

If you’ve never been to Boynton Beach, Florida, it is a beautiful spot to experience the beautiful beaches and wetlands that have made Florida famous. Originally incorporated as the “Town of Boynton” in 1920 and later changing its name to 1941, the City of Boynton Beach earned its spot on the map when the Florida East Coast Railroad came through, shipping tomatoes and pineapples.

Preserved in time as one of Florida most historic places and earning them several spots on the National Register of Historic Places, Boynton Beach is clearly a must-see Florida landmark along Florida’s coast.

Visitors to Boynton Beach can enjoy a number of activities, like visiting the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands, the Animal Adventure Park, or even going on a pontoon ride. (According to thecrazytourist.com, the number one activity would be to head to the stunning Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park!)

A ghost who preferred blondes?

And, when the Red Lion Pub still stood, it was listed as a popular night-life spot for “hipsters” and young people from the very meager information listed about it. Once located at 10114 S Military Trail Ste 105, Boynton Beach, FL, 33436, the pub has now been replaced by a Domino’s Pizza.

But the stories that came out of that place will live on, especially as an apparent warning for brunettes who might want to get a job at this particular Domino’s. Beware.

According to Hauntedplaces.org, some very strange things happen to brunettes and blondes this building when it was still the pub. Guests and employees alike would say that “ brunette women would have objects mysteriously thrown at them, while blonde women would feel their hair and face gently being stroked.”

I’m not sure which is worse, honestly.

Some other noteworthy Boynton Beach haunts

And while there are reportedly no fresh stories coming out of the pub now that it has become a Domino’s, Boynton is notoriously one of the most haunted places in Florida. With such popular haunted sites, where even the Holiday Inn is also a haunted place.

If you’re dead set on a haunted pub experience, there’s even the Blue Anchor pub, which is about four miles out from Boynton and haunted by the ghost of a young woman named Bertha Starkey.

The Boynton Beach Historical Society even holds ghost hunts for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts alike. But if you’re like me and are hoping to maybe get some ghostly encounters with your pepperoni pizza, heading over to Domino’s on Military Trail might not be a bad idea.

If you’re coming from Orlando, Boynton Beach is about a 2 hour and 23 minute trip, so while you’ll have to plan an entire day to head out to this spooky Domino’s to maybe catch some lingering spirits, I think a quick trip out to paradise wouldn’t be so bad.

I know where I’m heading on my next trip out.

My only question is: Who’s coming with me?

Comments / 0

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

