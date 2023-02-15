Brooksville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to this adorable gift shop in Brooksville, Florida

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47B3rp_0kodJW5r00
A street in Historic Downtown Brooksville, FloridaPhoto byEbyabe on Wikimedia Commons

Considering that Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, it’s no wonder that there are as many adorable gift shops as there are world famous attractions. And even though Florida is easily one of the most haunted states in the country, you really don’t think of haunted gifts shops amongst all the haunted hotels, the historic lighthouse, the old jail.

Many of the most popular locations around haunted Florida that are covered by the media again and again eclipse all the lesser known and more unexpected haunted sites like bowling alleys, Walmarts, and even haunted gift shops.

If you’ve ever been to Brooksville, it is one-hundred percent one of the must-see historic places in Florida, as it is one of the oldest towns in west-central Florida.

With buildings dating back to the pre-civil War 1870s-1880s, and even the 1840s when the original families settled, Brooksville is truly a blast from the past and a Florida tourism staple, even earning a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city is stuffed full of fun historical facts for visitors, such as the city being named after Preston Brooks, A U.S. Representative who “bludgeoned an abolitionist senator in Congress with a cane in 1856, the same year Brooksville became the seat of Hernando County.”

Woof. Talk about your political scandal.

Those who want to visit Brooksville for themselves can enjoy several activities, such as having a pint at Njoy Spirits Distillery or visiting the famous and beautiful Withlacoochee State Forest.

Yes, it is truly a peaceful place to spend a day or two exploring historic Florida, but, of course, with a town this old, there are bound to be haunted places abound, and a lot of haunted history. And it just so happens that Brooksville is one of the most haunted places in Florida, even calling itself home to the infamous Mae Stringer House, the purported “Most Haunted House” in Florida, where strange occurrences and paranormal activity has been reported by locals and ghost hunters.

But have you heard about this adorable, and, apparently, super haunted gift shop in Brooksville called: “Treasures From the Heart”?

At 15 N Main St STE A, Brooksville, FL 34601, and once, apparently, known as simply the “Springstead’s Gift Store” (I double-triple checked that this was indeed the same store. Shadowlands.net has it listed as the previous).

And while this adorable gift shop with reviews mentioning the “helpful staff members”, it also gives your average gifts a “spooky” flavor, it seems. In fact, considering that this little gift shop is in one of the most haunted places in Florida, perhaps, it could also be one of Florida’s most haunted locations that seemingly no-one talks about. Well, beyond the reports, ghostly encounters, strange sounds, paranormal energy, and other mysterious occurrences.

The official reports about the paranormal occurrences state at the gift shop, people have experienced: tons of orbs, something throwing things and breaking them, the sound of people climbing the stairs and “lots of cold spots, too”.

Perfect. Honestly, I am dead curious to see what can be found beyond a keychain with my name on it, and seeing that it’s only about an hour and eighteen minute drive from Orlando, historic Brooksville sounds like it’s definitely a spot to check out, and maybe, strange things happen.

My only question is: Who’s coming with me?

