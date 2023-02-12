(Apparently), there's a "Stairway to Hell" in Mannfield, Florida

The Withlacoochee, River Photo by Ebyabe

Despite it only being February, my little adventurous heart has been dreaming a lot about getting out into the world and exploring the Sunshine State, which I have called home for about two years now. The truth is, I’ll most likely stare at a wall day-dreaming about these experiences after doing some research and being perfectly content with never leaving the bean bag I’m cuddled on in my living room.

The discovery portion about unlocking the truth about places can be a pretty exciting and surprising venture, a lot like today’s discovery. When I ran across this submission for your approval and entertainment, I was looking for a completely other story about a sword and a tree you can’t turn your back on. (Hold on for that one coming up next because I cannot wait to deep dive into that wild sounding story.)

The blog had popped up at the top of my Google search, and all I need to see was the tag “Mannfield, Florida and the Stairway to Hell” to be sold.

A once bustling town turned ghost

Let’s talk a little about the town of Mannfield, because if you’re like me, you had no idea that ghost town existed, and it’s also considered one of the “must-see” ghost towns in Florida. Neat.

I went and did a little digging on Mannfield, because while the blog was well-written about a personal experience searching for the “Staircase to Hell” in Mannfield, I needed some official information.

Settled all the way back in 1884 by a citrus farmer, cattle rancher, and early pioneer named Austin Mann, Mannfield has quite the interesting history. Clearly a go-getter, Mr. Mann was said to have “formed a company to dig and operate canals on the east side of the county”, and even was responsible for Citrus becoming a county in 1887. Mannfield even served as the first county seat for two years!

But now, according to Ghosttowns.com, “Nothing remains but a foundation and an old live oak,” making it, in my book, one of the creepiest Florida ghost towns I’ve heard of yet. But I guess that’s why it’s called a ghost town. What once were historic places become nothing more than abandoned buildings, if that.

And, in Mannfield’s, cause, an apparent “Stairway to Hell”.

The Stairway to Hell?

But sadly, the name is a lot more flashy than the actual apparent story. And I say “apparent” because the only source I can find is the original blog hunting for the stairway that says they heard it “referenced” as such, saying that they think it was “part of a root cellar once”, a single comment left on the blog says that it was “an old cattle well”, so who really knows what it was for.

And since there are no remaining structures and seeing that Mannfield had a part in the cattle business, perhaps that’s what it was. If you are interested in visiting this spooky former town, you can to the Withlacoochee state forest about five miles out of Hernando County. And, according to Ghosttowns.com, the best time to visit is in winter.

My only question is: who’s going with me?