Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida

Astor, Florida along the St. John's River Photo by Ebyabe on Wikicommons

I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.

So far, the closest we’ve come to realizing our dream is the Disney campsite resort for dinner and we almost missed the bus over (the food was so worth it), but I’ve kicked up our search again the last few days, and I’m glad I did, because I came across some interesting information.

Particularly in the haunted variety. Oh, yeah. We’ve gotten to the point where we’re talking about haunted campsites. That’s the natural progression after covering all of the haunted Florida Walmarts, right? Absolutely it is.

And honestly, from my perspective and several witness reports, this particular campsite seems like it could be one of the most haunted campsites in the state, if not one of the most haunted places in Florida.

Wow. Let’s get crackin’ and learnin’.

Historic (and maybe super haunted) Astor, Florida

Submitting for the approval of the Midnight Society a la Are You Afraid of the Dark? We have this terrifying haunted place: The Astor Campsites on Gobbler Rd.

Why does that title just say trouble already to me?

Let’s talk a little about the town of Astor, another one of Florida’s many historic places I had no idea about. They’re all over. At this point, pretty much consider everything is historic around Florida, and pretty much they’re all haunted sites, too.

A very small “unincorporated village” along the west back of the St. Johns River in Lake County, Astor is just across the river from Volusia, which takes up the east side. The historic little town of Astor, which can be found on the National Register of Historic Places, has around a population of 1,595 (based on the latest information from the 2020 census), and, it seems, a pretty haunted history. And seeing that Astor’s historic past goes all the way back to 1874 when a businessman named William B. Astor Jr. named the sprawling 12,000 across he’d purchased on the riverside “Manhattan”.

Huh. Another fun fact: he was a descendant of America’s first multi-millionaire, John Jacob Astor. Double huh. Fascinating.

Mr. Astor was responsible for putting Astor on the map by building a sawmill, a hotel, and the St. John’s and Lake East’s Railway. And while that’s all fine and dandy, let’s talk about the ghosts that are apparently seen at the Astor campsites.

Honestly, it’s no wonder this could be one of the creepiest places in Florida, because just the Google search alone started off creepy. Though the search pulled up two reputable sources from Backpackverse.com and Hauntedplaces.org, the address is in question, giving us only “Gobbler Road” and, according to Hauntedplaces.org, sometimes “Turkey Road”. Off to a great start.

A gasping ghost and a strolling spirit

And things just get creepier when you hear the stories about all the scary things coming out of the apparent local haunt. Many reports from paranormal investigations and visitors alike speak about some pretty spooky supernatural activity.

A “glowing white male” spirit has been seen walking down the road at night, specifically around 9:30 to 11:00 P.M.

And then there’s the story of the “Gasping Ghost” from some eye witnesses simply trying to camp and have a little “romantic time”. You can read the entire story here, but I’ll give you my favorite quote:

“There was the ghost of a boy outside the window, pounding his fist on the glass, his mouth bobbing open and closed as though he couldn’t breathe.”

Perfect. That's going to scar me for life.

And there’s even more of a reason to not do a little snooping. Paranormal investigators warn against “dangerous locals”.

I guess this is just one of those haunted places in Florida we’ll have to admire from a distance.