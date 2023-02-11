A bite from this common Florida spider could rot human flesh

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAkRu_0kkGDz0H00
The Brown Recluse spiderPhoto byRoda Pineda

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if you’re looking to live in a state stuffed with dangerous animals so lethal they could kill you while you’re simply out minding your business taking a walk, then move immediately to Florida.

As someone who’s lived in a lot of wild states, including California, Florida would have to be number one on my list of wild states. I mean, tell me another state you’ve lived in that has casual wild hog crossing signs? I’ll wait.

I’ll never forget when I first arrived in Orlando to my apartment complex there walked the biggest crane I’d ever seen past the front entrance, simply chillin’, and not one person seemed bothered as they entered the building. I soon realized that this is just the Florida experience.

But what’s really interesting (or terrifying) about one of the most dangerous animals in Florida, is that it is a relatively common species, and you might’ve come across one or two in your lifetime without even realizing. What are these creatures, though? Spiders. That’s right. And not just any spider: the Brown recluse spider.

Why is the brown recluse one of the most dangerous Florida animals?

I will never forget one of the first phone calls I made to my mom, an amazing ER doctor with 40 years of treating medical horrors under her belt, after I’d first arrived in Orlando.

“I’m almost ready to move back to Florida myself,” she’d told me after I’d texting her some pictures of my new digs (and also the crazy crane.) “That bird is wild! Watch out for the animals, though.”

“I mean, I won’t be going anyplace where gators attack humans or shark attacks, so, I think I’m good.”

“No, watch out for the spiders. I treated a good amount of patients with Brown recluse bites. It’ll make your skin necrotic. It’s a very dangerous animal.”

Naturally, though I trust my mom implicitly, I had to do some research of my own. And, sure enough, the brown recluse is not for the faint of heart.

I remember hearing about these spiders as a child (again, from my mother), when she warned me not to play near wood piles and to watch for spiders. But we’re about to do a bit of a deep-dive into why it’s smart to stay away from this dangerous animal.

Also known as the “violin spider” or “fiddle-back spider” because of the violin-shaped markings on its back, the Brown recluse can be found in Alachua, bay, Duval, Leon, and Jefferson county, and if that’s not enough, the Mediterranean recluse can be found in Orange, Dade, Osceola and Escambia counties, so keep a watch out.

It is also one of two venomous spiders found in Florida, the famous Black Widow which we all know is scary enough, but the Brown recluse is terrifying on its own, seeing that one bite can literally rot human flesh. Yeah, I would definitely consider flesh rotting a qualifier for “The Most Dangerous Animal in Florida. What’s even more disturbing is that a lot of the times, the bites only turn up looking like a small pimple, so if a Brown Recluse bites you, seek medical attention immediately.

Also, considering these dangerous spiders often choose piles of wood as their natural habitat, wear gloves if you’re messing around with firewood or boards to avoid a nasty bite.

Noted!

What do you think is the most dangerous animal in Florida? Let me know in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
15K followers

More from Evie M.

Boynton Beach, FL

If you're a brunette, (maybe) stay away from this Domino's Pizza

Okay, I know I say this pretty much every haunted Florida story I write, but Florida just keeps one-upping themselves with the ghost stories. And this one is something else. I always find the most curious Florida ghost stories when I’m looking for an entirely different one.

Read full story
Brooksville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to this adorable gift shop in Brooksville, Florida

Considering that Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, it’s no wonder that there are as many adorable gift shops as there are world famous attractions. And even though Florida is easily one of the most haunted states in the country, you really don’t think of haunted gifts shops amongst all the haunted hotels, the historic lighthouse, the old jail.

Read full story
1 comments

(Apparently), there's a "Stairway to Hell" in Mannfield, Florida

Despite it only being February, my little adventurous heart has been dreaming a lot about getting out into the world and exploring the Sunshine State, which I have called home for about two years now. The truth is, I’ll most likely stare at a wall day-dreaming about these experiences after doing some research and being perfectly content with never leaving the bean bag I’m cuddled on in my living room.

Read full story
Astor, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida

I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it

If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Is this rare Florida cat the most dangerous animal in Florida?

Let's be real with ourselves. Florida is an amazing state. Truly, it is a one-of-a-kind place to live. Honestly, it's no wonder thousands and thousands of tourists flock to with so much history, the strongest theme park monopoly in the country, and of course, the animals in Florida.

Read full story
34 comments
Orlando, FL

Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?

Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Of course, the weirdest world record ever came from Orlando

I've said it so many times and I'll say it again: Florida is just plain weird. It's not a bad thing at all, personally I love weird, but it would make sense that the weirdest state (and city, love you, Orlando) would be home to what I think has to be one of the weirdest Guinness world records, if not the weirdest.

Read full story
Florida State

Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in Florida

I may write a lot about all the spooky locations and legends I learn about while living in Orlando, but let's behest with ourselves. The world by itself is terrifying without the help of ghost stories. And that includes Florida. In fact, Florida, for a number of reasons would be on the top of the "states to visit with caution" list.

Read full story
4 comments
Kissimmee, FL

(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, Florida

Okay so, what the heck, Florida? This has to be the wildest legend yet, and so far, there have been some mouth droppers. Not that I'm complaining. Florida has to be the most colorful and interesting state I've lived in next to my beloved home state of California. But this story is...interesting.

Read full story
1 comments
Clearwater, FL

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.

Read full story
3 comments
Freeport, FL

The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the name

He was literally dressed as Death when we started talking about Black Creek Cemetery. We were about to wrap a short film, and I came to sit beside him on the bench, laughing at the juxtaposition of Death enjoying such a sweet scene with the little ducks and soft wind.

Read full story
1 comments
Okeechobee, FL

The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in Florida

Have you ever heard of the Dozier School For Boys? The story is one that needs to be told again and again to keep this horrible memory alive, as much as we might want to look away. Or at least this is how I felt the moment I learned.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghost

I really do say this a lot, but Florida has to be one of the most bizarre, in a very good way, state I've ever lived in, and I've partied with a spot-on Teddy Roosevelt impersonator in a Medora bar with my mom. Just when I think I'm starting to understand this place after a little over a year of living here, something else absolutely floors me. And it's so many times about all things haunted around Florida, which I'm slowly starting to collect an understanding of. But St. Augustine is a tough one. There is far too much to know about this notoriously haunted and famous chunk of Florida paradise.

Read full story
3 comments
Lady Lake, FL

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.

Read full story
55 comments
Plant City, FL

This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot date

Photo by Ryan Gagnon on UnsplashPhoto byPhoto by Ryan Gagnon on UnsplashonUnsplash. With Christmas and now New Years out of the way, in traditional American fashion, all the stores have cleared of the red and green decorations and now the eyes of the country are set on l'amour. Valentine's Day is next month, and fast approaching, too (if you're a big planner), and the question du jour is: what exactly is there to do on Valentine's Day in Orlando that I haven't already done? What's unique?

Read full story
Fernandina Beach, FL

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AF

The ominous Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine, FloridaPhoto byJonathan Zander on Wikimedia Commons. I might just have a problem. Here it is, Christmas Day (Merry Christmas, by the way), and I'm over here thinking about haunted places around Florida. Top say it's a borderline obsession at this point might not be so much of an understatement, but hey. It's almost the New Year and coming to peace with who you are is all part of life, is it not?

Read full story
10 comments
Titusville, FL

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy