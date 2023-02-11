A bite from this common Florida spider could rot human flesh

The Brown Recluse spider Photo by Roda Pineda

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if you’re looking to live in a state stuffed with dangerous animals so lethal they could kill you while you’re simply out minding your business taking a walk, then move immediately to Florida.

As someone who’s lived in a lot of wild states, including California, Florida would have to be number one on my list of wild states. I mean, tell me another state you’ve lived in that has casual wild hog crossing signs? I’ll wait.

I’ll never forget when I first arrived in Orlando to my apartment complex there walked the biggest crane I’d ever seen past the front entrance, simply chillin’, and not one person seemed bothered as they entered the building. I soon realized that this is just the Florida experience.

But what’s really interesting (or terrifying) about one of the most dangerous animals in Florida, is that it is a relatively common species, and you might’ve come across one or two in your lifetime without even realizing. What are these creatures, though? Spiders. That’s right. And not just any spider: the Brown recluse spider.

Why is the brown recluse one of the most dangerous Florida animals?

I will never forget one of the first phone calls I made to my mom, an amazing ER doctor with 40 years of treating medical horrors under her belt, after I’d first arrived in Orlando.

“I’m almost ready to move back to Florida myself,” she’d told me after I’d texting her some pictures of my new digs (and also the crazy crane.) “That bird is wild! Watch out for the animals, though.”

“I mean, I won’t be going anyplace where gators attack humans or shark attacks, so, I think I’m good.”

“No, watch out for the spiders. I treated a good amount of patients with Brown recluse bites. It’ll make your skin necrotic. It’s a very dangerous animal.”

Naturally, though I trust my mom implicitly, I had to do some research of my own. And, sure enough, the brown recluse is not for the faint of heart.

I remember hearing about these spiders as a child (again, from my mother), when she warned me not to play near wood piles and to watch for spiders. But we’re about to do a bit of a deep-dive into why it’s smart to stay away from this dangerous animal.

Also known as the “violin spider” or “fiddle-back spider” because of the violin-shaped markings on its back, the Brown recluse can be found in Alachua, bay, Duval, Leon, and Jefferson county, and if that’s not enough, the Mediterranean recluse can be found in Orange, Dade, Osceola and Escambia counties, so keep a watch out.

It is also one of two venomous spiders found in Florida, the famous Black Widow which we all know is scary enough, but the Brown recluse is terrifying on its own, seeing that one bite can literally rot human flesh. Yeah, I would definitely consider flesh rotting a qualifier for “The Most Dangerous Animal in Florida. What’s even more disturbing is that a lot of the times, the bites only turn up looking like a small pimple, so if a Brown Recluse bites you, seek medical attention immediately.

Also, considering these dangerous spiders often choose piles of wood as their natural habitat, wear gloves if you’re messing around with firewood or boards to avoid a nasty bite.

Noted!

What do you think is the most dangerous animal in Florida? Let me know in the comments below!