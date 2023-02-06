Orlando, FL

Of course, the weirdest world record ever came from Orlando

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ji54_0keGsPbG00
stock photo of a scanner.Photo byPhoto by Mahrous Houses on UnsplashonUnsplash

I've said it so many times and I'll say it again: Florida is just plain weird. It's not a bad thing at all, personally I love weird, but it would make sense that the weirdest state (and city, love you, Orlando) would be home to what I think has to be one of the weirdest Guinness world records, if not the weirdest.

Don't ask me how a Monday afternoon lead me down the rabbit hole of reading up on World Records. ADD and access to Google does some strange things to me. How I got here isn't important.

What's important is that I share this information with all you fine people, because frankly, your life won't be the same after you've learned this information.

Good or bad, IDK, but we're gonna talk about this Guinness world record regardless.

The "Weirdest" Guiness World Record

All I had to say when I first came across this particular world record on the official Guinness World Records site was simply: "of course this happened in Orlando."

I'd never heard any part of this record attempt or the conference which it happened at, the HIMSS Annual Conference, Orlando, but let me tell you, this entire Guinness world saga was a ride.

A yearly gathering of over 40,000 top global health professionals that meet to "build relationships during lively networking events", The HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition is quite the event.

However, in between all the networking and lectures from experts about cutting edge health technology, they also like to break really crazy world records, such as the "longest scanned document".

L.O.L.

The world record for longest scanned document in history

Picture it: You're at the HIMSS conference in Orlando, gathered with colleagues from around the world. You're staring intently at a scanner, particularly a Truper 3600 by Bowe Bell + Howell.

You look to your left and the agent sent to verify world records is watching the scanner as well, unblinking, pencil poised to mark down a success or failure. You only need a couple more seconds to beat the previous record. And then....victory! The crowd goes wild, papers flying...

What a scene. What a scene. It literally sounds like a deleted clip out of the movie Office Space, but no, this was real.

At the 2008 at the annual HIMSS Conference that was held in Orlando, the Guinness world record for longest scanned document was officially broken. According to the official Guinness World records site: " a document stretching out to 3,875 feet was scanned on a Trüper 3600 scanner by Böwe Bell + Howell."

How to break a new world record

If you are as inspired as I am by how random this world record is, you might be rushing to look at how you can break a new record and earn an immortal spot in the good Guinness book. The good news is, it's completely attainable, and you can even do it from home!

According to the Guinness world records site, hopefuls need to browse through their records data base, make sure you have proper documentation and evidence, and of course, practice like mad. You can set records for heaviest weight, thick hair, largest hairy family, jumping on a pogo stick, longest tongue, and so many other records-even most spoons.

Let me know in the comments if you've heard about this weird record!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
15K followers

More from Evie M.

Saint Augustine, FL

This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it

If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Is this rare Florida cat the most dangerous animal in Florida?

Let's be real with ourselves. Florida is an amazing state. Truly, it is a one-of-a-kind place to live. Honestly, it's no wonder thousands and thousands of tourists flock to with so much history, the strongest theme park monopoly in the country, and of course, the animals in Florida.

Read full story
24 comments
Orlando, FL

Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?

Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in Florida

I may write a lot about all the spooky locations and legends I learn about while living in Orlando, but let's behest with ourselves. The world by itself is terrifying without the help of ghost stories. And that includes Florida. In fact, Florida, for a number of reasons would be on the top of the "states to visit with caution" list.

Read full story
4 comments
Kissimmee, FL

(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, Florida

Okay so, what the heck, Florida? This has to be the wildest legend yet, and so far, there have been some mouth droppers. Not that I'm complaining. Florida has to be the most colorful and interesting state I've lived in next to my beloved home state of California. But this story is...interesting.

Read full story
1 comments
Clearwater, FL

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.

Read full story
3 comments
Freeport, FL

The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the name

He was literally dressed as Death when we started talking about Black Creek Cemetery. We were about to wrap a short film, and I came to sit beside him on the bench, laughing at the juxtaposition of Death enjoying such a sweet scene with the little ducks and soft wind.

Read full story
1 comments
Okeechobee, FL

The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in Florida

Have you ever heard of the Dozier School For Boys? The story is one that needs to be told again and again to keep this horrible memory alive, as much as we might want to look away. Or at least this is how I felt the moment I learned.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghost

I really do say this a lot, but Florida has to be one of the most bizarre, in a very good way, state I've ever lived in, and I've partied with a spot-on Teddy Roosevelt impersonator in a Medora bar with my mom. Just when I think I'm starting to understand this place after a little over a year of living here, something else absolutely floors me. And it's so many times about all things haunted around Florida, which I'm slowly starting to collect an understanding of. But St. Augustine is a tough one. There is far too much to know about this notoriously haunted and famous chunk of Florida paradise.

Read full story
3 comments
Lady Lake, FL

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.

Read full story
55 comments
Plant City, FL

This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot date

Photo by Ryan Gagnon on UnsplashPhoto byPhoto by Ryan Gagnon on UnsplashonUnsplash. With Christmas and now New Years out of the way, in traditional American fashion, all the stores have cleared of the red and green decorations and now the eyes of the country are set on l'amour. Valentine's Day is next month, and fast approaching, too (if you're a big planner), and the question du jour is: what exactly is there to do on Valentine's Day in Orlando that I haven't already done? What's unique?

Read full story
Fernandina Beach, FL

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AF

The ominous Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine, FloridaPhoto byJonathan Zander on Wikimedia Commons. I might just have a problem. Here it is, Christmas Day (Merry Christmas, by the way), and I'm over here thinking about haunted places around Florida. Top say it's a borderline obsession at this point might not be so much of an understatement, but hey. It's almost the New Year and coming to peace with who you are is all part of life, is it not?

Read full story
10 comments
Titusville, FL

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.

Read full story
147 comments
Palatka, FL

The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thought

Palatka, FloridaPhoto byMathew105601 Wikimedia Commons. I don't know if it's simply my luck or it's all of the Lyfts as a whole in Florida, but I keep getting the most interesting drivers. Not bad, thank goodness, but interesting. And the conversation always seems to turn to the weird and haunted around Florida (namely because of me, granted). The drivers always seem to be able to tell that I'm not only a transplant, but that I'm hungry for any stories to collect. Maybe it's something in my eyes, but let me tell you, they always show out for me. And this time was no exception."He's like Big Foot, right? Another version of the Florida Skunk Ape."

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

3 insane Christmas Florida Man Stories that'll put you in the holiday mood

Stock PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Tim Mossholder on UnsplashonUnsplash. I don't know about you, but there's something a little different about Christmas in Florida. Maybe it's all you've known, but let me tell you that it really is something unique. Replace snow with warm weather, and Christmas trees with palm trees and you've got yourself a Florida Christmas. It's very much like the one I grew up with in California, save for one major difference: Florida Man.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.

Read full story
95 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy