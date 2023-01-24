Clearwater, FL

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

NOT CRABBY BILL'S. Stock photo.

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.

He asked me how I enjoyed living in Florida, how I enjoyed the weather, "and the food. The food is amazing here."

"Yeah, I had some amazing seafood in Clearwater with my mom last year when she came up to visit."

"Oh, if you like seafood you need to try the seafood in Clearwater"

I was hungry so that was enough for me to start tapping around my phone researching seafood restaurants in Clearwater, and that's when Crabby Bill's popped up.

I'm not sure why it crossed my interest. Anyone could see the red "permanently closed" beneath the restaurant's name. It wasn't an option to eat at, but that didn't stop me from asking my driver:

"Hey, what about Crabby Bill's?"

"Place was good. Lobster was so fresh it'd pinch you on the nose. Was haunted, though."

"Oh,yeah?"

"Big time. They say it was COVID that closed it but I think it was the ghosts."

That was enough to have me double-time tapping the remainder of my ride to set. And, as usual, what I found was...interesting.

With a 40-year anniversary in April of this year, Crabby Bill's was started by a young Bill Loder who has since passed, leaving behind quite a legacy. Bill and his wife started out with a humble business selling roadside blue crab and a small seafood restaurant. Captain Bill's Kitchen opened in 1975 after months of hard work traveling from state to state and doing their own fishing and clamming.

Eventually, Crabby Bill's found it's way to Indian Rocks Beach in 1983 when they took over a hotdog stand named Wolfies.

My mouth is watering already. It is a shame that the Clearwater location, which one stood at 37 Causeway Blvd., has closed, but there are several other locations, such as 1104 Lakeshore Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34769, and, of course the original location in Indian Rocks Beach at 401 Gulf Blvd Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785.

However, I'm interested in hunting down why the Clearwater location closed, because there are multiple reputable spooky sources, such as Backpackverse.com and Hauntedplaces.org, that have actual employee testimony that the Clearwater Crabby Bill's was haunted.

A former employee of the Clearwater Beach Crabby Bill's at the Clearwater Municipal Marina had a terrifying story to tell, writing in to Hauntedplaces.org. I highly recommend reading his full testimony on t he site, but this snippet is O.M.G.:

"...Before my first night working as a cleaner, my friend Kenny was telling me on my way to work that the place had a lot of weird stuff that would happen EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT.
He had told me that one time as he was painting the bathroom walls in the second floor restroom, he stepped out of the men’s room to look for a different can of paint but for the life of him, he couldn’t find it at all. He went down to the first floor, checked around in the cabinet where his tools and supplies are it. Nothing. He went back upstairs and checked into the men’s room to see if he had brought it back in. Nothing."

Terrifying. It really is a shame that we cannot visit this location anymore, but maybe this is exactly why it closed down? Let me know what you think in the comments.

