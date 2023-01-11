This might just be the scariest road in Florida

Lady Lake, Florida Photo by Ebyabe on Wikimedia Commons

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.

Let's start with a little history first, though.

The haunted road in question we'll be discussing today is called Rolling Acres Road in a town called Lady Lake, Florida. It's a small town with a population of only around 16,000 (according to data collected back in 2019), and is a great place to raise a family, says my Lyft driver.

The only reason I even knew Lady Lake existed is I was filming nearby and needed to head out that way. About an hour outside of Orlando, From what I could see, Lady Lake is quiet, clean, and reminded me of the towns we grew up with back in the 90s and early 2000s.

My Lyft driver told me that Lady Lake is a great place to raise a family, and of course I asked him,"are there any haunted places here?"

He thought for a moment and then answered, "don't go down Lady Lake Road."

"Why?"

"Just don't," he replied, in that flat tone my doctor-mother uses when she's speaking about something very grave.

So, naturally, I had to Google and find out all I could about Rolling Acres Road. And it's some spooky stuff.

First off, though the original inhabitants of Lady Lake were the Seminole Indians who settled in 1883, the town of Lady Lake is named after a woman "who drowned in one of the lakes." That is literally from the official Citytowninfo.com page about Lady Lake. And if that's not bad enough, the town also went through a terrifying tornado disaster in 2007 that took many lives (around 20)

Now obviously, my Lyft journey didn't take me to Rolling Acres Road, and if it didn't, I'm sure that the Lyft driver would've found some kind of detour, but thanks to my favorite website, Weird Florida. there are directions.

According to the feature dedicated to Rolling Acres Road, it " crosses Highway 441 in Lady Lake and if you turn east on it you will be disappointed because it runs through a populated area of residences and businesses."

Good to know, because I am the kind of person to get lost easily. But, as always, I really only want to know about one thing: why my Lyft driver's face stoned when mentioning Rolling Acres Road. There are a few stories, from hearing "banshee screaming" in the woods to what could be the roar of a phantom car's engine through the trees, but what seems constant is that all the legends surround the Lady in White.

Known as "Julia", the Lady in White has been described as "a glowing white figure walking on either the side of the road, walking into the woods, or in the middle, waiting to be driven through. And what's really interesting is she apparently was seen enough times by enough people to spawn origin stories, though there's no confirmed news about her death. The running stories say it was either an ex-boyfriend or a jealous lover. Another sad twist says she did it herself and the boyfriend followed in his grief.

Either way, the story is terrifying, and just from the look on my Lyft driver's face, I can tell this was no ordinary haunted Florida road. It might just be the scariest out there. What are your thoughts? Do you have your own stories? Let me know in the comments.