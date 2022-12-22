This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge Photo by Rusty Clark on Flickr.com

This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".

So for Florida noobs like me (or locals who just have no idea), let's talk about what exactly what Suicide Road is. But before we can do that, we need to talk about the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, where the road in question is located. Created in 1963 to help conserve the migratory wild bird population, the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge spans a whopping 140,000 acres and has multiple different habitats to suit the needs of the animals such as dunes, saltwater marshes, pine flat woods, and scrub (very cool!). The Wildlife is proudly called home by 1,500 different species of both plants and animals, 15 of which are listed federally.

Located in Titusville, Florida and apparently also known as "Dead Man's Road", Suicide Road is a less popular route on North Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge. According to Weird Florida, one of the most trusted sources for all things haunted and odd around Florida, the road was created "decades ago", is around a mile long, and pointless considering the finale is a dead end. So what is the big deal with this kind of lame road?

Oh, I'll tell you. Cause it's a bigun'. Or, at least, "allegedly". Local lore states that this road was the point of some terrible suicides and deaths on the road, and that you "can still see the blood", though the people who've visited and bothered to leave comments on any stories regarding the road stated all they saw was some red paint. I wasn't able to find any more information beyond warnings about getting eaten alive by mosquitos. So this might be a "do-it-yourself" kind of discovery job.

If you are interested in visiting, fortunately the Wildlife Refuge seems to love to have people come by to learn about their conservation efforts and all the amazing creatures. The Visitor Center runs Tuesdays-Saturdays from 8 AM to 4 PM, and the park itself is open all year save for the major holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. (Address is: 1987 Scrub Jay Way #32782, Titusville, FL).

Personally, I'm looking very forward to going to take a look at Suicide Road myself after enjoying some bird and animal watching. Could the red smear on the road simply be red paint? Or could this be a place of sorrow and sadness that is still stained red by the choices of the past? Who knows. But the only important question to me is: Who's coming with me?