A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog. Photo by CC0 Public Domain PXhere

I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.

I'm not sure what possessed me to go looking for it. I was bored with what Netflix offered and all of the ordinary ghost stories milling around Florida and decided I wanted to be disturbed, which was a bad choice honestly.

The headline was what caught my attention at first as I poked around Weird US, one of the most fascinating publications covering all these creepy and haunted not only around Florida, but in all states. I thought I'd read both the Weird US hardcover and the website back to front, but I was wrong. It was both the photo of the pink fog and the title: "Tomoka’s Carnivorous Pink Cloud in the Woods" that caught my attention at first, but it was the story that made me stay reading, thinking: "WTF"?" the whole time.

For those who know the story, hold on for the rest of us uninformed children as we go through the story, because this is wild and I have to tell somebody. Also, for some reason you all like to subject yourself to my child-like wonder, so let's get to it.

The Blob in cloud form

I will never forget first watching the movie, The Blob. I am rarely scared, having watched Rosemary's Baby and the Exorcist for fun as a child, but this one messed fifteen-year-old me right up. And ever since, I've had a thing about creeping, carnivorous forms. So you can imagine that this is literally my worst nightmare come to life, and though the story originates from West Daytona, it is far too close for comfort to my location.

But we can talk about it from a safe distance. In 1955 and 1966, multiple people came forward with stories of running into a "strange pink cloud that hung low to the ground in the woods along the Tomoka River west of Daytona."

According to the lore, the cloud was "seen in the cooler months by hunters and on at least one occasion by a fisherman on the Tomoka River" and has even been blamed for the disappearance of many people. What's really interesting about the fog is the different theories as to what it could be, the most "absurd" being an ancient Native American curse.

Curse or gas?

Legend says the brave Chief Tomokie drank from a forbidden spring, but when he was attacked the water made him invincible to their arrows until the beautiful warrior Oleeta shot a poisoned arrow through his heart. And ever since, his spirit has been cursed to wanders the eerie mists of the Tomoka River.

The more practical theory is that the cloud is swamp gas. But honestly, Florida is full of surprises. It could very well be the cursed soul of a fabled Native American chief. What are your thoughts?