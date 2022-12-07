The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida Everglades Photo by Reinhard Link on Flickr

Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.

And with weird states come even weirder urban legends. But honestly, I have to say I'm pretty disappointed with the selection of urban legends coming out of Florida that are not haunted related. I understand there's going to be some overlap, but come on, give us something, Florida.

And no, the Skunk Ape doesn't count.

I genuinely thought Florida was going to have to be carried on the back of ghost stories and Florida Man forever, until I found the legend of the Gator Men.

Oh yeah, it's as scary as you thought. But first, what are the Florida Gator Men?

Reports of what are known as Gator Men, disturbing "bipedal creatures with quasi-reptilian features" that live in the Florida Everglades, have dated back all the way to the 1700's. And not only that, they've also been found in "every large swampland in the American southeast" potentially due to migration.

Super scary. A little bit of Florida you do not want to take with you.

The Gator Men are said to be "approximately 5-feet long, with a child-sized torso which tapers off into a long, muscular tail — complete with stubby, gator-like legs — this creature seems to represent a physical bridge between the mammalian and reptilian genus."

They are said to be able to "reason" and communicate through "howls and grunts", and have "mastered the use of basic tools."

That is terrifying.

What's even weirder is you're able to see what is purported to be the carcass of a Gator Man lovingly called "Jake the Gator Man" at Marsh's Free Museum in Long Beach, Washington. According to Roadside America, Jake is situated in a "glass case near a row of vintage arcade machines."

And Jake also has "the head and torso of a human and the lower body and tail of an alligator. His skin and scales are blackened and dried out, like a steak left on the barbecue too long; his teeth sharpened points, his eyes sockets are slits, and his hands are withered and claw-like."

I'm never going to eat beef jerky again. Gross.

Jake also has quite the reputation, with multiple possible backstories, with people saying they "swear" they saw Jake working as a freak for a traveling carnival, or as a New Orleans brothel valet.

I'm not sure how Jake would bring in business on that front, but whatever works for advertising, right? And of course we've all seen Jake on the front page of rag magazines: "GATOR BOY DISCOVERED IN SWAMP".

But, until further proven, it's simply a story, and one really fitting of Florida, I might add. Have you heard of the Gator Men of the Florida Everglades? Let me know in the comments!