The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida) Photo by Eric Ardito on Unsplash

I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.

(Information is based off of a ZeroDown analysis of home listings data on homes sold between March 18-April 18 of 2022)

1. Rose Isle

Okay, I'm not going to lie, I am shook right now. With a name. like Rose Isle and a #1 ranking on ZeroDown as the most expensive neighborhood in Orlando, I was expecting rent to be Hollywood California prices at $5,000 for a cracker box studio. But while the most expensive house in the neighborhood is a whopping $2,800,000 and a median home price of a scary $3,749,018, the average payment is incredible low at $1,138. I'm paying way too much here to have my car stolen.

What gives? If you move here, however, you'll need a car as public transport is lacking. Good to know. On Niche.com Rose Isle also has an impressive A+ rating and is touted for all the shopping centers and nearby activities. Sounds like paradise!

2. Lake Nona Estates

If you've ever even just strolled by Lake Nona Estates or driven by, it's easy to see why this is one of the richest neighborhoods in Orlando. With lovely, well-maintained homes and great schools, this is a peaceful, happy place to raise some kids or get some peace of mind it's clear. But, just like with Rose Isle, I'm very surprised at how affordable it is to live here. With a median rent of $1,866 for a $2,996,647 home, for under $2,000 a month you can live in one of the nicest areas in Orlando.

Mind blown.

Just like Rose Isle, Lake Nona Estates has an A+ rating on Niche.com, however they scored better for families and schools than Rose Isle, and Rose Isle the same for nightlife.

3. Lake Copeland

Filling in the number three spot will be Lake Copeland, but honestly, it's a tough fight because Lake Copeland is just as amazing as the last two choices. With a median home price of $2,197,881 and a median rent of $1,290, despite being one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Orlando, Lake Copeland is more affordable than I'd ever believe. And just like it's two other counterparts, Lake Copeland also have an. A+ rating on Niche.com, with their lowest grade being a B- in diversity. Not bad at all, I'd say.

It's so nice to know living in a quality Orlando neighborhood is this attainable. Do you live in one of these neighborhoods? Let me know in the comments!