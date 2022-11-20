3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, Florida Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Let's get to it.

1. "Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida"

As much of an entertaining story this is, it's also incredibly sad and indicative of the rising issue of industrialization and forcing animals out of their natural habitat. But if we could look beyond the crushingly depressing truth for a moment, the story really is a marvel.

Back around early September of this year, a gator decided to make a lunch trip to a local Tampa, Florida Wendy's. Some Hernando County sheriff's had to wrangle the 6-foot gator before Florida Fish and Wildlife took control.

I'm glad I wasn't there because I would've been the fool trying to give the gator a burger before he had to go back home.

2. "Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch"

This Florida Man got way more than he intended to purchase when he brought home a new couch back in 2021. Clearwater Police had an interesting day when they were called to a home to "remove a red tail boa from a recently purchased couch." Where they "extracted it from its hiding place" and took it to a local pet store, according to a Facebook update.

But how did the snake get inside the couch? Clearwater Police said: "The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house." Fortunately, nothing bad happened, but having a five-foot boa constrictor in your new couch is not the added feature you'd want.

3. "Florida police officer wards off h**ny alligator with a broom"

If this isn't the most WTF headline IDK what to tell you. All I could do was stare blankly at the words on the screen as I, let's say "processed" this story. That poor police officer was not expecting her to day to go like this, I'm certain.

Gator mating season in Florida is no joke! Back in 2021 this hilarious news story detailed the adventures of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office when they were called to deal with an amorous gator "wedged under a car". Because no one was harmed, it is safe to say this story is worth a serious L.O.L., and the video a watch. In Florida, who knew this is what being a cop entailed?

What was your favorite story? Let me know in the comments!

