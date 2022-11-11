Should Florida be stopping doctors from providing gender treatments to children?

LGBTQ protest. Stock photo Dennis Lawley on Unsplash.com

So this is a very, very interesting topic. Heated, controversial, all of the above. But it's wildly important, so we're going to talk about it. It's also an issue I didn't know existed until my mom brought up the recent news story, featured here by The New York Times in an article published on November 4.

Florida has become "one of several states" to bar "gender-affirming care for adolescents", with the Florida medical board, consisting of 14 members appointed by Governor DeSantis, voting 6-3 to "adopt a new standard of care". This new "standard" will block doctors from prescribing minors puberty blockers, hormones, and performing surgeries until they are of legal age (18).

But here is the question I have: Should Florida be stopping children from receiving these treatments at all?

Let's start with what we all know.

To be transgender, by definition, is as follows: "Transgender: adjective

noting or relating to a person whose gender identity does not correspond to that person’s sex assigned at birth: transgender rights;She identifies as transgender.

noting or relating to a person who does not conform to societal gender norms or roles.

noun

Usually Offensive. a person who is transgender."

"Usually Offensive". Without being too biased, this is the issue, and why so many are screaming for change. Transgenderism, to me and so many, is not offensive, and in fact it is this mindset that is.

However, the question both sides need to ask in this matter is: are the children too young to really know what they're feeling? This is the true hot ticket question, and what my mother asked me as well.

From a medical stand point, some psychologists believe the children "always know", with them being aware of their transgenderism at the young age of 3 or 4. Many trans people themselves will tell you they never felt like they fit in as they were born and it took taking the leap to transition that saved them from a life of unhappiness. And sometimes these people transition early. "Nearly one in five people who identify as transgender are ages 13-17." That is a direct quote.

You might have even watched Jazz Jennings famously come out to the world on social media and live television. It is the new norm and so many are happy. Is it Florida's right to take that away from these children? Can 14 members of a board, no matter how professional and elite, really make those choices that can end a child's life? These kids are out there ending themselves because they cannot bear life.

However, the argument on the other hand is always: "What if they want to change back?"

And it is a valid argument. Transitioning is an incredible and brave act that is not something done lightly. Simply listen to some interviews from trans people on Youtube or Tiktok and they'll tell you the transition was a life saving measure. And, statistically, very few trans people have wanted to change back. Or at least have come forward. Read this and tell me we can make a finite decision:

"In the US, a survey of nearly 28,000 people found that 8% of respondents reported some kind of detransition. Of this 8%, 62% per cent only did so temporarily due to societal, financial, or family"

I told this to my mom, too, and she asked me the same question I will ask you: "What do you think we should do?"

Readers, what are your thoughts? Should Florida be stopping doctors from prescribing gender treatments to minors? Let me know in the comments.