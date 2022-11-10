The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in Orlando Emens on Unsplash

When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.

The point is: It's nice to know what you're getting into. With that being said, I started researching neighborhoods around Orlando to find out which areas were the best and the worst to live for future reference. And I decided to pass along the information to anyone who, like me, is moving to Florida blind or maybe just has no clue (there are lots of things we might not know about our home state).

So without further ado, let's talk about what I found, because the results might not be what you thought at all.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando

I've heard a lot of talk about Park Lake/Highland. All good. For those of us who drive past frequently, it is also easy to see what a nice neighborhood this is. With beautiful, statuesque homes and perfectly green, manicured lawns, this neighborhood is the model of perfection. So, to me, at least, it make perfect sense why Park Lake/Highland would rank as the top neighborhood in Orlando (according to Niche.com).

But I'm curious as to why.

According to Niche.com, the neighborhood offers the following charms for their bid as "best Orlando neighborhood":

"Park Lake/Highland is a neighborhood in Orlando, Florida with a population of 1,010. Park Lake/Highland is in Orange County and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Park Lake/Highland offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Park Lake/Highland there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Park Lake/Highland and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Park Lake/Highland are above average."

Additionally, with an A+ rating for families, this neighborhood seems like a real win to me. What's truly shocking is that the average rent for these stunning homes in this community levels out to about $982, compared to the national average, $1,096, the insanity is unreal. And compared to what I'm paying to have a roof top pool and random men doing nefarious things in our elevators, I'm kicking myself for not choosing a home here first, even if the average house cost here is above the national average ($393,100 compared to $229,800). But honestly, this neighborhood sounds worth the price hike.

Once my lease is up, I know where I'll be browsing for my new home. My only question is: Who's coming with me?