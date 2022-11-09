3 of the Most Romantic Date Ideas in Orlando

I don't know if it's because the holiday season is here bringing a sense of togetherness or I'm just bored, but I've been thinking a lot about dating, specifically around Orlando. Admittedly, I've been a bit of a hermit since moving to Orlando a year ago, but I have ventured out once or twice for a night out and done some pretty unique things I'd love to share.

So without further ado, here are three of the most romantic date ideas around Orlando.

1. Universal Orlando CityWalk

Okay, so Orlando locals might roll their eyes about this one because of the "tourist" vibes but listen, even when I lived in California, my home state and heart, I loved going to Universal Hollywood CityWalk on dates. It might seem like an endless line of overpriced merch shops and uncharging restaurants you can find anywhere else, but really, there is so much to do, and it can all be very romantic.

Orlando CityWalk is no different! I've gone on a few dates here, and there's plenty of intimate experiences. From luxury seating at the movie theater, to a dinner on the waterfront, and even a quaint boat along the quiet channel cutting through CityWalk, there are endless opportunities for you and your date.

CityWalk is open from 8 am to 2 am daily, too, so you can spend quite a bit of time exploring.

Moving on!

2. Rent a swan paddle boat at Lake Eola

For those who've had the pleasure of experiencing the beautiful Lake Eola, it's no wonder there are always couples dotting the walkways, enjoying a stroll hand-in-hand or sitting on a bench, chatting. It's a picturesque, peaceful spot smack in the heart of Orlando that offers a breathtaking backdrop for your date along with several activities. And the best one by far would have to be the swan paddle boats you can rent to take out onto the lake. For only $15, you can spend an hour with your date out on the water struggling to maneuver a giant swan.

If that doesn't sound romantic, trust me, it is.

3. Take a fireworks cruise

Many would agree that one of the most romantic parts about living in Orlando would be the Disneyworld foreworks. Even if you're not the biggest Disney fan (like myself), you can't deny how special it is to watch the fireworks with someone you care about. And the fireworks cruise offered by Disney is truly one-of-a-kind. Of course, it comes with a one-of-a-kind price tag of $399 (starting price), but the ride is very lux. Price includes snacks, drinks, and each night has different specialty treats. Guests can also have dinner ordered to the boat for an additional fee. Boats can also fit up to 10 guests, so if you don't want to go alone, you can take the whole crew. Group date!

Of course, there's so much more to do in Orlando. Hundreds of date ideas are just waiting for you to explore, and the only real way to find them all is to go out and do it. But I hope this little list helps. Have fun, young lovers!