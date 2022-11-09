Monticello, FL

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Evie M.


Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, Florida

I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.

I also have a habit of wanting to find all the “mosts”. For those who’ve been with me, it’s a regular occurrence for me to rummage around to find the most haunted whatever in Florida and display my findings in real time, hoping for some validity, which so many have come through for (thanks for that). But this one is the most fascinating of all, and I’m gonna need people dropping comments letting me know what they think, because “Most Haunted Town in Florida” is quite the title to hold, and I’ll need input from locals to see if the town of Monticello really fits the bill. But first, let’s learn a little haunted Florida history, because I had no idea this place existed.

Shall we?

The town of Monticello, an important slice of Jefferson County, has quite the history. According to the official government site for Jefferson County, the troop that followed Panfilo de Narvaez on his quest in 1528, stumbling on Apalachee town, where they promptly set up five missions. Americans came to what would eventually Jefferson County in the 19th Century, buying forests and Native American land to clear for cotton fields.

Fun fact: Jefferson County was named after (you guessed it) President Jefferson, and Monticello after his home in Virginia. But what makes Monticello, what the Monticello-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and many others call, the “South’s Most Haunted Small Town"? I am absolutely fascinated. And I can tell you, the stories don’t disappoint.

There are the stories that come from the Old Jefferson County Jail that operated from “the turn of the century until the 1970s” Local historian Anne Holt put the energy from this place into words that made me shiver: “You can feel the weight of the years in an old building. A lot of old hard things have happened here.”

Creepy.

Then there’s the John Denham house, which is a working Bed and Breakfast these days and apparently haunted by the friendly ghost of a “school marm” without children named “Sarah”. Both Pat Inman who owns the house and guests have told the same story about Sarah, saying she “helps pat their children to sleep, and tucks adult visitors in at night.”

And then, of course, there’s the terrifying Palmer House, which is considered “one of the most active spots in town”. Also, according to Hauntedplaces.org, there is quite the backstory.

Dr. Palmer was the local mortician who rumors say would experiment on the bodies before they were buried. He also believed bodies should be buried with their blood, so he kept the drained blood from the bodies in a bucket. Once the casket was laid in the ground, his assistant would dump the bucket into the grave before it was covered up. One night during an argument, the assistant threw a bucket of blood at the doctor, leaving a stain on the wall. Through many attempts, the stain could not be removed. Finally, the wall was completely replaced.”

Wow.

I think all this evidence is more than enough to classify Monticello as “The Most Haunted Town in Florida” for sure, but I want to hear from all of you and what you think. I personally can’t wait to visit. My only question: Who’s coming with me?

