This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in Florida

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXJR0_0iwUMo9300
Stock photoJosh Olalde on Unsplash

One thing I really enjoy about this little quest I’ve sent myself on finding all the haunted places in Florida while I live in this state is that so many of them surprise me. I know that’s kind of how it is with life. Nothing is ever as it really seems, but there’s something so…consistent about this theme. Each place I’ve come across more or less has been the last place you’d expect to be haunted. I’ve been to a CVS in Orlando, a furniture shop, haunted lighthouse, bowling alley. But now I’ve stumbled across a case that really made me say, “whoa, I wasn’t expecting that”. And in this case, it’s an antique shop. Lame, right? WRONG.

Maybe you know the exact place I’m going to talk about. It’s not a hidden haunt. In fact, this is such a well-known active haunted hot spot it was featured on “My Ghost Story”, which airs on Discovery Plus, Roku, and other very popular streaming platforms. And I mention this because you don’t get onto these shows unless there’s really something to follow.

So let’s get to it. Exactly what is this place that has even major networks turning their heads? None other than Antiques and Uniques Collectables, the cutest little thrift shop in St. Augustine, and possibly one of the most terrifying places in Florida.

Now (sadly) permanently closed, but once located at 7 Aviles St. in the historically haunted hotspot St. Augustine, Antiques and Uniques Collectables had a strong presence in the community. With a very solid Google rating of 4.7 and many reviews speaking of how nice the owner was and how "if you love ghosts, come here!" the shop seemed absolutely charming.

Once specializing in old cameras, vinyl records, ceramics, books, comics, and all kinds of collectables, Antiques and Uniques Collectables sounded like a truly magical place to get away and rummage for a nice deal.

But, of course, I'm here for the ghostly history, which I'm very excited to learn about.

This antiques store has been featured on the TV show “My Ghost Story”. It is said that it was originally the first jail in St Augustine, while the other was being built. Children spirits are there, as well as others. You can hear footsteps above you in the vacant area above the store.

According to Hauntedplaces.org and even the clip from their spot on "My Ghost Story", the antique store once was the very first jail in St. Augustine, while the Old Jail was being built. That is wild.

The reports from the antique shop say that you can hear footsteps upstairs, and that there are the "sprits of children" as well as "others".

The "others" part is what creeps me out, but sadly, we never will quite know, beyond what is featured on "My Ghost Story" and the stories of those who've been to this little shop in its time. I really wish I could've gone, but it's nice to have the memories. Do you have stories to share? Have you heard about the hauntings? Let me know in the comments below!

