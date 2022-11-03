Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?

The New River Inn, now a historical museum in Fort Lauderdale Tamanoeconomico on wikimedia commons

My Lyft driver today completely leveled me out, but in the best, and obviously, relevant kind of way (stay with me).

Anytime I have to take a Lyft, I’ve been asking the drivers if they’ve seen any haunting happenings in some of the most supposedly haunted areas in all of Florida: Fort Lauderdale.

“Have you not gone to see these places for yourself?” my driver asked in a thick Moroccan accent. “How can you say you like ghosts?”

Perhaps out of pity for the (necessary) roast he finished with: “The most haunted place I have heard of in Fort Lauderdale is the New River Inn. It’s a museum now, but very haunted.”

“Have you seen anything?”

“No. But some of my passengers have. They looked very frightened. I don’t know about it all.”

The conversation took a natural turn elsewhere to all the other hot spots to visit for a newbie that were non-haunted, but my driver’s testimonial was all I needed to want to investigate further.

He’s right. I needed to branch out more, and I had yet to hear about the New River Inn. So now we’re here. Let’s get to it.

What is the New River Inn?

Once known as the New River Hotel and one of the very first hotels in Fort Lauderdale (very cool), a man named Edwin T. King constructed the inn for Philemon Bryan in 1905, in what is called a “masonry vernacular style”, using sand from the beach for hurricane-proofing. (Neat. You learn new stuff every day.)

Fortunately, as the driver said, the Inn, though not the hub of modern transport and business it once was, has been restored as a museum: The Old Fort Lauderdale History Museum.

Located at 231 SW 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 3330, guests can still see the lavish guest rooms, the garden, and the fascinating way they modernized their lives. All you have to do is head to the Fort Lauderdale’s historic district for a blast from the past that is a great way to spend an educational day out.

But as usual, this is not what interests me. Let’s hear about the ghosts, which, despite the restoration, seem to have stayed around, from what reports are saying.

Why is the New River Inn considered to be so haunted?

According to Hauntedplaces.org, a very trusted source of all things haunted, the New River Inn receives a whopping EHP rating of 92.0, potentially throwing it into the ring for one of the most haunted inns in Fort Lauderdale.

But why?

Many guests to the Old Fort Lauderdale History Museum still insist on seeing “apparitions”, such as “a man in an old-fashioned rancher’s outfit who paces the first floor and the front porch but vanishes when approached.”

Another is P.N. Bryan himself, who once owned the Bryan Hotel that was replaced by the New River Inn. So it’s safe to say that the ghosts (maybe) seen here run back far. And he doesn’t sound too nice, described as: “glaring down at the people from the second floor of the building”.

But of course, there’s always a friendly ghost in the mix. The spirit of a little girl in “turn-of-the-century attire” visits with people or tries to play before vanishing. I don't know about you, but I am sold. This is definitely going on my list of places to visit soon. My only question is: Who's coming with me?