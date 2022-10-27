Do you believe the Fairchild Oak is actually haunted?

The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State Park Djngsf on Wikimedia Commons

Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.

And one of the many things that makes Florida so unique is that, even to an outsider, all it takes is one look to the left and right to understand that this state is so much more than it seems. There is deep history here, so much more than we will ever know, no matter if you're born and raised, your papi and your papi's papi was, too.

The books can only hold so much knowledge, and anything not recorded is lost to time. And what we do know is pieced together into a recollection to pass on through stories, and warnings.

In this case, it's both.

From an outsider perspective, or pretty much anyone who loves stunning trees, the Fairchild Oak seems just that: a stunning example of God's creative genius. Housed at Bulow Creek State Park, the Fairchild Oak not only one of the biggest standing oaks in the whole south, but it is the only one remaining from the live oak forest lining that once lined the east coast of Florida.

Hikers can enjoy multiple different trails and learn about over 400 years of Florida history seen from Bulow Creek. There's even a nice picnic area if you want to take a couple of sandwiches and a friend out for a day in the sun.

Sounds nice, right? Very sweet. But this isn't what interests me. I want to know about the stories lurking just beyond this place. With over 400 years of history, there have bound to be some scary ones. And the Fairchild Oak doesn't disappoint, being as tied to tragedy and curses as it is beautiful.

The story goes, the Fairchild Oak is connected to the unfortunate deaths of two men. James Ormond II who lived right by the Fairchild Oak (kinda creepy) was later found underneath it dead (very creepy). The cause of death was marked as "unknown".

And as for the second man, a relatively unremembered but "hulking" man named Norman Harwood who bought the property with the tree in 1880 later was said to kill himself under the tree due to terrible debt.

As to whether the tree could truly be the culprit and, if so, what could be the motive behind a murderous tree? No time to think about that, though.

There have been numerous reports from visitors and employees of the park alike that say the mysterious ghost of a man is often seen walking around at night. I don't think it takes much to realize that it could possibly, just maybe, be one of the men. Perfect.

If you're up for a visit, the park is accepting guests. My only question is: Who's coming with me?