(Maybe) don't stay at this historic Inn in Apalachicola

The Gibson Inn in Apalachicola, Florida Ebyabe

I’m not sure if it’s because I want a meatball sub from Wawa more than anything in life right now, my fascination with the paranormal, both, or what, but today I cannot get haunted restaurants around Florida off my mind.

I know I’m not alone, either. There’s something special about going out to eat and knowing you might be met with a ghost or two. Kind of like a very real and terrifying dinner theater. Although normal dinner theater can be pretty scary, too. (And this is coming from someone who did dinner theater). And Florida is stuffed with plenty of spooky eateries.

I honestly thought I had a good grip on all the haunted restaurants at least around Orlando, and knew enough to get by when meeting someone who’s lived in Florida, but no. Leave it to my Lyft driver last night to humble me a little.

“You’ve never heard of the Gibson Inn in Apalachicola? I thought you knew about haunted places in Florida.”

L.O.L. burned. But I didn’t mind. We spent the next thirty minutes talking about some local haunts and the places that are a must to visit, like St. Augustine, but the Gibson Inn never left my mind, to the point I’m now about to do a Google deep dive with you. So let’s go.

Touted by Southern Magazine as the “coolest spot to stay on the panhandle”, the Gibson Inn is far swankier than expected. To be honest, I expected run-down bloated boards and chipping paint, but the Gibson Inn clearly still holds onto its charms, despite being established all the way back in 1907 The Gibson Inn even earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Visitors can have a drink at the popular bar, stay in one of the 45-lux rooms, dine at the Franklin Cafe, and so much more.

It seems like a pretty great place for a lovely Floridian getaway, but, as usual, I’m here for the ghost story, and this place has a few.

According to workers and guests, the friendly ghost of “Captain Wood” who died in the Inn after catching pneumonia while sailing tucks people in at night. You might also run into the ghost of a woman with her hair tied back in a bun, Sunshine Gibson, one of the previous owners of the Gibson Inn and half of the story of the cursed Gibson sisters.

Scary. But I have to admit I am intrigued. I am sure some of you won't be, so as a rule of thumb, unless you want to run into some ghosts after having a nightcap in the bar, maybe stay somewhere else besides the Gibson Inn. I have to say, though, with rooms only costing around $159 a night (after a price decrease, I wonder why?) I sounds like a pretty good steal for a nice stay away if you're in for a possible ghost hunt. I have to say, I am convinced.

My only question is: Who's coming with me?