(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once Newnansville Ebyabe on Wikimediacommons

Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.

Whatever it is, I'm ready to do some sleuthing, and I came across a very nice and shiny spooky nugget, I think: the (apparently) haunted Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua, Florida.

If you've never read my work before, here's a spoiler alert: I'm complete noob when it comes to Florida. I've only been in Orlando for a year, and while I've visited several spooky spots around the city, my knowledge of the outside haunted Florida world beyond the confines of Google and amazing cataloguing sites like my favorite, theshadowlands.net, is next to zero.

But that's the fun of learning, right? Let's get to it.

What is Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua, Florida?

Located at 12308 W State Rd 235, Alachua, FL 32615, the Newnansville Cemetery has a history unlike I've heard yet. Listed as a "cultural feature" of Alachua, this historic cemetery that served the settlement of Newnansville, the "hub" of Alachua County for over 30 years (1820-54.) Sadly, the once great Newnansville become nothing once Alachua and Gainesville came to be.

Now, visitors to the Newnansville Cemetery can browse the historic spot and check out headstones from a world long gone, wondering what it might be like to have been them in a time we'll never understand.

But that's not even the really interesting part. Not far from the Newnansville Cemetery is is the Newnansville African American Cemetery separated by a fence, I forever sign of times past.

And while it is not clear where the supposed hauntings are originating from, the original or African-American cemetery, many disturbing reports about paranormal activity have surfaced from Newnansville Cemetery, namely at night.

Why is Newnansville Cemetery considered to be haunted?

According to many reports even covered by the Gainesville Sun, visitors to the cemetery may experience a "sense of doom", and it's not uncommon for people to catch a glimpse of an apparent ghost roaming the grounds, which is said to happen on "certain nights".

Now if only I could find a mention of when these times were, that would be swell. But for now, let's just assume unless you want to see a ghost, don't visit the cemetery at night period. Got it. And maybe you might want to. I'm personally still deciding, and have only one question:

Who's coming with me?