(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parks Kai Schreiber on Flickr.com

For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.

Of course, I knew that they were around, but I never took the time to look beyond the option at Disney World since moving to Orlando. I know, I know. But that's why we're here now. To find all of the most haunted places around Florida. And it didn't take more than a Google search for "haunted Florida state parks" and some poking around on my favorite site hauntedplaces.org to find this beauty: Koreshan State Historic Park in Estero, Florida. Let's dive in, shall we? As usual, before I get into all the paranormal bits, I like to learn a little about the haunted place, because goodness knows, there's always a history behind a haunting and it's often very deep. And Koreshan State Park (or any haunted Florida state park, for that matter), is no exception.

Koreshan Planetary Court at Koreshan State Park-haunted Florida state parks Ebyabe on Wikicommons

What is Koreshan State Park?

Once the home to a religious group founded and run by Dr. Cyrus Teed in the 1800s, Koreshan State Park (Also known as the Koreshan State Historic Site) was once home to their settlement. Living single lives with no spouses, they built farms and gardens, practicing their religion that preached "the universe existed on the inside of the Earth" or "Koreshanity". Today, each of the 11 preserved building, all built by the Koreshans in the 19th and 20th centuries that are protected by Koreshan State Park can be found on the National Register of Historic Places. Neat. But now let's get to the really good stuff. There's obviously a reason Koreshan State Park is considered one of the most haunted Florida state parks, and I want to know why. Tell me the ghost stories.

"Otter on the Estero" Koreshan State Park-most haunted Florida state parks Mwanner on Wikimedia commons

The terrifying hauntings behind Koreshan State Park

According to many visitors and employees linked to Koreshan State Park, it's reportedly haunted by the ghosts of the Koreshan followers waiting for their leader to come back and lead them once again. Amongst a list of disturbing paranormal activities, there have also been reports of "shadow people vanishing on the trails, unexplained voices in buildings, and floating orbs". Yikes. Don't mess with haunted Florida state parks. Especially Koreshan State Park and all that possibly haunts it. Got it.

First Koreshan house in Koreshan State Park-most haunted Florida state parks Harriett Duncan on Wikimedia Commons

Conclusion

If you're feeling brave and want to visit this park, be aware that there are potentially dangerous consequences, and also make sure not to trespass. As of October 18, the park is fully open to visitors. So, if you're determined to visit, be sure to do so with caution and research the area first! My only question is: Who's coming with me?