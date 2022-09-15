They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park Michael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen

Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.

Yeah. All this and more can be found in Florida. And I'm here to learn about it all. So let's get started.

So first, a little about Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park, which has been welcoming tons of visitors all the way back to the 1880s. Wow.

Open from 8 AM to sundown every day of the year and only four dollars per vehicle, Millhopper Geological State Park is a must see for anyone who has come to Gainesville, Florida on a visit. When my mom lived in Florida back when I was still at home in California actually came for a visit and we headed over to Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park. It was a beautiful visit, where we learned about all the conservation efforts of the park while enjoying the nature trail, which isn’t always open, so check in advance.

Of course, I only learned about the really cool stuff after I left the state park. And honestly, I am kicking myself because I had no idea about the ghost story linked to this place. I just thought it was a weird name and left it at that. But the name Devil’s Millhopper has some context, and it’s kind of bizarre.

One of the major attractions at the state park is the natural sinkhole, which is 120 feet deep and 500 feet wide and originally known as Devil’s Millhopper. See? The name is already explained.

The ominous part is that it was named Devil’s Millhopper because scientists discovered bones and fossils at the bottom of the sinkhole, which also looked like a Millhopper funnel.

And the locals were not convinced it was such an innocent place. For whatever reason, they believed the devil used to sinkhole to feed on the bodies of the living.

Yikes.

Where did this conclusion come from? Luckily, there is actually a little more information about the ghost story that is attached, which dates back quite a while. The legend says the devil fell in love with a beautiful Indian woman, whom he kidnapped and took to the forest, where he was chased by a group of Indian braves. Sadly, the Braves return to stone when the devil busted open the earth creating the sinkhole in which she escaped.

Though I’m certain it’s literally just a fun story, and I really do like to believe in these things, locals “swear” they “hear screaming and moaning at this location, particularly on a full moon. “

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, the good news is I can confirm that the park is a lovely place to visit, if you want to get up close to the raw nature and beauty of Florida and appreciate the conservation efforts of those in the state who believe in preserving our world. To me, that is the true highlight of visiting Devil’s Millhopper State Park.

When I go back, seeing a ghost would just be a bonus. My only question is: Who’s coming with me?