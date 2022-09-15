(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.

Even as one of the top vacation destinations in the entire country, if not the world, man, there are a lot of Airbnb rentals here in Orlando alone, not to mention all over Florida. There are lots of unique opportunities, too.

You can stay in a Disney-themed villa, a houseboat, and even a yurt! (my favorite).

But there are also some Airbnbs you might want to avoid, or rush to, depending on how you look at it.

And one of these Airbnbs would have to be Maritime Manor.

Located in Dania Beach, Florid, Maritime Manor was once a home in 1926 that has now been refurbished to welcome guests for a night or three.

Between its origination and the present, the manor became the check-in office for the famous Thunderbird Motel from the ‘60s, the first motel in Dania, and then storage for the American Maritime Officers’ training facility.

What’s even cooler is a guest book reveals several famous guests from the past, including Al Capone and Sammy Davis.

Why is this relevant beyond being neat? Because any place with a history like this is bound to have ghosts. And the ghost story surrounding the Maritime Manor is incredibly sad.

While Hauntedplaces.org says that Maritime Manor doesn’t advertise itself as haunted (good to know!) Sadly, the first two police officers to die bravely in service for Broward County are said to be “hosted” at Maritime Manor.

According to reports, Marshall John Clifton walks around the perimeter of Maritime Manor, allegedly “on guard” and protecting guests, which is incredibly touching.

Other guests report that they could “see one of their badges reflecting light at night, even if no lights we’re on in the area.”

The hauntings are said to originate from the oldest cemetery in East Coast South Florida, Woodhaven Cemetery, which is only a few hundred yards away.

Sometimes, and not often, I change my mind about a place. What might start off as a curiosity can lead into uncomfortable territory, and this is one of those times. While every ghost story has tragedy attached to it and shouldn’t be taken lightly, there’s something about a police officer dying in the line of service that makes me not want to disturb, even if he does stand guard.

For those who do want to book a night at the Maritime Manor, the listing on Vrbo (which, again, says nothing about ghosts) is very attractive:

“This is located in the heart of Dania Beach, a home restored from 1926. It’s beautiful and full of antiques, maritime collectibles, and it’s super cozy. It’s got everything; It’s a 1/2 with stainless steel galley -

It has a queen-sized bed and a full walk-in shower, claw foot tub, internet, TV, everything;”

The ad also includes an email and phone number to contact should you like to book a stay. Personally, I will be passing, but if you do go, at least you'll have the most honorable body guard watching over you.