(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida Tandem X Visuals on unsplash.com

If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.

Even natives that have spent their entire lives in a state can't possibly know every detail of the street they've walked down since they learned to take a step. It's one of those great mysteries of the world, and right now, my world is Florida, and I will be taking advantage of learning everything I can.

What's interesting is, I spend a lot of time focusing on so many areas outside of Orlando hours away, each time thinking that I've tapped out every story I need to know about the city I call home currently, only to have another pop up in town or not far away.

By itself, the town of Chuluota, seems an interesting place full of culture and history. Settled in 1870 and established by Lake Mills, three of the original buildings are still in use today from early Chuluota. Neat.

But as usual, I want to know about the ghosts.

Today's story is an interesting one. I have a penchant for haunted roads, and this one is no exception. I'm not entirely sure why I enjoy stories about haunted roads above almost all others. I think it's because the stories tend to be a lot creepier than others when set on a road, but honestly, this one doesn't need the help of a spooky street, the story is disturbing enough on its own.

Locals report "being watched and general unease", and while driving, some have confessed to forgetting the last few minutes of their memories.

The famous Oviedo ghost lights of Oviedo, Florida, which isn't too far off from Chuluota, are said to play a large part in the strange occurrences, but I think there's more to it.

Sadly, there's not much info beyond what has been previously reported on the subject. But there's always the chance to go out on your own to see for yourself. Personally, I think there are some places that shouldn't be messed with, and that includes haunted roads. No one asked me, but while I love haunted roads, there's something so much more sinister about the possibility of losing control of the vehicle or even forgetting you're driving at all.

A car crash to me isn't worth the effort, so I will be chalking this one up as a "keep in the archives of my brain" kind of deal and leave it at that. But if you're interested in visiting make sure you have permission, and remember the more "abandoned" areas are the ones said to have the most activity.

Happy hunting and drive safe. I'll be on the sidelines cheering you on.