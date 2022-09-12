Orlando, FL

(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFnka_0hsMePDP00
The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com

Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.

But then I moved to the City Beautiful to live and learned it’s so much more than what you see.

Even the most quaint and scenic places can have dark rumors and stories surrounding them. Lake Eola, Lake Lucerne, and of course, the famously haunted Heritage Square.

Let’s talk about Heritage Square first, though, because honestly, I’m shook. How many times have I been down to Central Blvd. in Orlando and had no idea Heritage Square as a whole could be haunted?

Nuts.

Of course, you have the Orange County Regional History Center, located directly in front of the Heritage Square Courtyard at 65 East Central BoulevardOrlando, FL 32801 if you wanted to pay a visit, which (could be) haunted by the ghost of serial killer Ted Bundy.

But that’s all I knew. I’d put a pin to go to the museum when I had to the time and continued on to catalogue other haunted areas around Orlando (I’ve written a few stories about my exploits, actually), and am kicking myself now that I didn’t know what kind of ghostly history was right beneath my feet. It would’ve saved me some gas and time for sure as I drove around trying to find a way to get into Lake Lucerne (and I still couldn’t find the entrance).

But this is the entire reason I like to learn about the state I’m living in. You miss out on opportunities like these, though Heritage Square is not an unknown haunted location. Not only is a popular spot on many ghost tours you can take throughout the city and even a clue on ghostly Scavenger Hunt maps, there are countless stories about the (alleged) paranormal activity here.

Considering that the heart of Orlando stemmed from the core that was Heritage Square dating all the way back to 1857, it’s no wonder there are ghost stories.

Even now, as you walk down the street, you’ll be surrounded by actual buildings from the 19-century, giving you a glimpse into the lives of post-modern Orlando and a walk through actual history. And then there’s the ghostly man that is reported to sit on a bench, only to disappear when you speak to him.

There is literally no mention of who he is, which makes it only spookier, but if you’re in Orlando, the street is completely accessible if you wanted to do a little sleuthing and find out who he is.

Just sayin’.

I know I will head back soon. My only question is: Who’s coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
11898 followers

More from Evie M.

Florida State

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.

Read full story
48 comments
Dania Beach, FL

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).

Read full story
27 comments
Chuluota, FL

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.

Read full story
48 comments
Fernandina Beach, FL

The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia Island

Nassau County Jail on Amelia IslandEbyabe on wikimedia commons. If someone asked me to tell them two things that would describe Florida, I might have to say gators and pirates. I’ve lived in many places known for pirates, including the Bahamas, but Florida has a ton of them. Did you know that? I can’t imagine living in a state like Florida stuffed with pirates and not have an idea, but hey, there are things about our home states that we’ll never figure out that could blow our minds.

Read full story
8 comments
Coral Springs, FL

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.

Read full story
25 comments
Milton, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.

Read full story
21 comments
Panama City Beach, FL

Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida

A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
11 comments
Gainesville, FL

There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida

Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.

Read full story
17 comments
Gainesville, FL

Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?

A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.

Read full story
25 comments
Eustis, FL

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.

Read full story
9 comments
Coral Springs, FL

Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?

A Blockbuster video"Blockbuster" by imjoshdotcom is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Florida is a stunning state. From the moment I arrived in Orlando a year ago, it has been non-stop wonderment at the culture and complete vibe difference from the rest of the country. I have seen things I couldn’t explain beyond shrugging and saying “Florida”, and honestly, it makes for an unforgettable experience. I say it a lot, but there is a reason Florida is a top tourist destination in not only the country, but the world. That is why when I find something as curious as a mundane store that could have a vicious poltergeist as a house guest, I chuckle, because it’s just so jarringly strange.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)

Read full story
25 comments
Cape Canaveral, FL

Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)

Lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida"Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) lifted off from Cape Canaveral" by NASA Goddard Photo and V. Without even stepping a toe in Florida, it's easy to see that Florida is a place of variety when it comes to entertainment. Literally, the entire state feels like Disney World with so many things to do and see, and they're all probably something you haven't seen before. It's no wonder Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. But if you're like me, you've been wondering, with so many competing tourist attractions (I just typed "tourist distractions" and had to delete it, no joke) for a while what is the top tourist destination in Florida besides Disney World?

Read full story
Miami Gardens, FL

Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?

A Subway restaurant"Subway" by wachovia_138 is licensed under CC BY 2.0. If you've ever even looked at a picture of Florida, it's easy to see how much diversity is packed into this state. No matter what you're looking for, whether it be a unique club, family adventure, restaurant, whatever, Florida has got it all. Of course, they have all the comforts of society as well, the staples that make our lives what they are.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

If you're in Florida you (might) want to stop eating oysters this summer

Beautiful fresh oysters in Florida"Oysters!" by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I just had a very interesting conversation with my mom. As a doctor and normal human who keeps up with the news unlike myself, she often drops warnings when we have our conversations, about what to look out for and different ways to stay healthy.

Read full story
31 comments
Manatee County, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to Bali Hai Beach Resort in August

Beautiful Anna Maria Island in Manatee County, FloridaAttribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) If you would ask me one thing about Florida that is stunningly obvious, I would have to say one look at this place shows you there is much more beyond what you see. Beyond the facade of all the buildings and the hotels is an often surprising and dark history. If I could tell anyone anything about Florida, I would dust off the cliche I haven't heard since the opening of Tiny Toon Adventures: "Expect the unexpected".

Read full story
Boynton Beach, FL

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy