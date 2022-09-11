(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly haunted Chaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.

Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.

Wow. That's a lot of Victoria's Secrets.

It would make sense that at least one of these malls could potentially be haunted, right? Especially in a state like Florida with more historic hauntings on your street than half the country combined (you may think I'm exaggerating, but I'm really not. This place is buck wild.)

I'm certain with a little digging we can have our pick of haunted malls across the state (I've already found and even investigated one in Orlando). But today, I wanted to talk about one mall in particular, the Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida.

Granted, I have not been out this way yet, but it's always a good idea to arm yourself with knowledge about a place with a rich history before you visit. I've gone to many incredible places all over the world when I performed for Disney Cruise Lines. And even after going on a tour, I'm so mad that I read about this or that detail that would have completely changed the trip for me and enriched the experience even further.

With that being said, let's learn a little history about the Coral Square Mall.

Yippee!

Located at 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33071, Coral Square, also known as Coral Square Mall, has been a part of Coral Springs since 1984. The mall started out with only three stores: a Burdens, Lord & Taylor, and a JCPenneys. The mall was anything but unique as well, considered almost direct copies of the Boynton Beach Mall that also opened in 1984 and the Florida Mall. As all three malls grew, it seemed that they continued to model each other in terms of store growth and "style". Good to know in case you wanted to take a trip out to the mall simply for the shopping.

However, this seemingly run-of-the-mill shopping mall has quite a haunted past. Long has it been reported that there is more than one "something else" inside the Coral Square Mall.

In fact, when I first arrived here in Orlando and asked the Uber driver taking me to my apartment, "what's the scariest place you've ever been?"

They indeed said, "Coral Square Mall," which is why the name caught my attention in the first place.

According to numerous reports, midnight turns the mall into someplace otherworldly, and those left behind when it's lights out hear "moaning and shouting". People have also reported seeing things "move fast in the dark" and say the spirit of a young boy has been spotted in the mall.

Even commenters on Floridahauntedhouses.com jumped in to share their own experiences, including a man who disappeared right before the commenter's eyes.

I'm kind of on the fence about this one. A part of me really wants to head over to the mall, and another swears I'll never step a toe around there anywhere close to midnight.

I guess if you're terrified of running into a ghost as you browse low, low prices, maybe don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight.

The stores aren't even open that late, anyway.