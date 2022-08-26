Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?

A Blockbuster video "Blockbuster" by imjoshdotcom is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Florida is a stunning state. From the moment I arrived in Orlando a year ago, it has been non-stop wonderment at the culture and complete vibe difference from the rest of the country. I have seen things I couldn’t explain beyond shrugging and saying “Florida”, and honestly, it makes for an unforgettable experience. I say it a lot, but there is a reason Florida is a top tourist destination in not only the country, but the world. That is why when I find something as curious as a mundane store that could have a vicious poltergeist as a house guest, I chuckle, because it’s just so jarringly strange.

I was poking across the internet as usual for all places haunted in Florida when I came across a listing on Coral Springs, Florida. The name, which is lovely, struck my fancy right off the bat, because usually when towns have such a pretty name, they have a horrible story or two. But right beside the name where the haunted location in town is, I barely glimpsed the words “Blockbuster video” before I said, “done” and pushed on to see if the rest of the internet had information to offer on this haunting, because O.M.G., a haunted Blockbuster Video.

Of course, the building,11339 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL, is no longer a Blockbuster. It’s a Domino’s Pizza.

So what happened to Blockbuster?

For those of you who weren’t around for the devastating decline of every 90s kid’s childhood, essentially, Blockbuster Video went out of business after Blockbuster CFO Barry McCarthy refused to purchase a young Netflix because of the high price and “laughed them out of the office”. From there, after a series of poor choices and the inability to adapt in a world wanting Netflix, Blockbuster faded into obscurity, and an age died right there.

But let's talk about the ghost that's haunting this place.

The Blockbuster on the corner of “Atlantic Ave. and Coral Springs” (reiterated so you can see it’s the right one) was said to be haunted by the ghost of a small boy. Employees would come to work finding tapes scattered after hours, and some have even seen the boy!

Very spooky. However, there is no mention of this ghost story anywhere else on the internet, save for this commenter on the Trip-answer.com listing for the Domino’s, who asked if the apparent ghost from the Blockbuster is still around.

It makes you wonder why a child could be haunting a Blockbuster video. Maybe this was his happy place in life? Sad.

Honestly, this story and the chance of a ghost are enough for me to want to head out and see this building for myself, get a pizza. My best friend just walked into my room and I told him about the haunted Blockbuster. When I said it’s not a Blockbuster anymore, he said, “I don’t care, I wanna go. I bet it still smells like those old carpets.”

So, I guess we’re heading out to see about the Blockbuster Ghost of Coral Springs for ourselves. My only question is: Who’s coming with us?