Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.

I’ve chalked it up to being a Florida thing. For the duration of my time living here, I can expect to have some kind of daily surprise that is unique to this, well, unique state.

And today, like, two seconds ago, I learned about Bone Island. Admittedly, I know little about the subject, because as soon as I saw the words “Bone Island” I went straight here to write about what I find so we can do it together.

You never know what you might find out about your state, and G.I. Joe says knowledge is power, so let’s get to it.

I suppose we can start with: What is Bone Island?

So, I’m absolutely delighted to learn this, because it is not the answer I expected. Yes, Bone Island is a place, but not what you (or at least noobs like me or people who’ve lived in Florida and aren’t paying attention) might think.

Bone Island was actually the name of what is now known as the paradise-esque Key West, Florida.

What?! Did that blow anyone else’s minds or…?

So where did the name come from? Historically, Key West was once called “Cayo Hueso” by the early natives of the island, which translates to “Island of Bones”.

And it was literal. When the settlers, believed to be the Calusa indians, came to the island, they found it strewn with bones—human bones.

If that doesn’t creep you out, it gets better. Now that I have revealed (to only myself, probably) that Bone Island is another name for Key West, it’s easy to see why there are so many hauntings coming from Bone Island.

In fact, Key West is so haunted, it is widely considered to be the most haunted city in all of Florida and one of the most haunted in the country, too.

So what makes Key West so haunted? There’s not enough time to cover all the haunted spots. I’ve written about a few, but sadly, have yet to visit.

Some notable famous Key West haunts include:

-The Key West Lighthouse: said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman named Barbara Mabrity who tended to it for many years.

-Captain Tony’s Saloon: This famous bar that hosted celebrities like Ernest Hemingway and Jimmy Buffet is said to be haunted by a spirit known as the “Lady in Blue”.

-Key West Cemetery: Ghosts are said to walk through the graves looking for loved ones.

These are only a few of the many, many haunted locations around Key West, and honestly, it's enough to tell me that a trip to Bone Island will be just as creepy as you imagined it would be. My only question is: Who's coming with me?