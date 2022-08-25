Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?

If you've ever even looked at a picture of Florida, it's easy to see how much diversity is packed into this state. No matter what you're looking for, whether it be a unique club, family adventure, restaurant, whatever, Florida has got it all. Of course, they have all the comforts of society as well, the staples that make our lives what they are.

I think that's why I'm so intrigued about today's case. I have a thing for ordinary buildings with a shocking background. For those of you who might not be aware, I've developed a fascination with all things haunted around the state. And frankly, there are a lot of incredible, historical haunting places around Florida with stories you couldn't even imagine behind them.

And then there's the (apparently) haunted Subway in Carol City, Florida. A suburb in Miami Gardens, Florida, Carol City is one of the largest cities in the southern part of Florida (neat!) It was also originally established in 1855 outside of the Chattahoochee River as an "island community" where free slaves would transfer over from states like Georgia and Tennessee. Due to its rich history of involvement in civil rights, Carol City is considered to be one of the most liberal cities in Florida.

As for activities in Carol City, visitors can enjoy a round of Top Golf, or visit Sun Life stadium.

Unfortunately, Carol City is also known for the "Carol City murders" that happened from October 1974 to January 1978 around Miami-Dade by John Errol Ferguson. Ferguson is said to have murdered anywhere from 8-12 people, shooting them at gunpoint after breaking into a home and holding them hostage. A trusting young Margaret Wooden had allowed Ferguson into the home after he lied saying he came to check her electrical outlets.

Two of the eight victims escaped with their lives. Ferguson, who had a delusion that he "was a Prince of God", received the lethal injection on August 5, 2013. But not before telling everyone that he would "rise again".

Absolutely terrifying and tragic. However, we still have to learn about the haunted Subway.

According to theshadowlands.net, the Subway in Carol City (located at 4897 NW 183rd St, Carol City, FL 33055, USA) has seen a few unexplainable things. Reports from the restaurant say that employees and guests alike have experienced the "strange vibes of someone's presence about to run into you". The doorknob on the backdoor will jiggle as if someone is trying to get in when no one is around, and dust falling from the ceiling like someone was walking across the floor above.

I would like to hear what any locals say about the hauntings, but could they possibly be linked to the return of Ferguson, who has kept his word to come back to this world, even in the afterlife? Or could it be chalked up to superstition and tricks of the light? I'm not sure, but suddenly I'm very hungry for a foot-long meatball sub from the Subway in Carol City. My only question is: Who's coming with me?