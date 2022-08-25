If you're in Florida you (might) want to stop eating oysters this summer

Beautiful fresh oysters in Florida "Oysters!" by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

I just had a very interesting conversation with my mom. As a doctor and normal human who keeps up with the news unlike myself, she often drops warnings when we have our conversations, about what to look out for and different ways to stay healthy.

I'm not entirely sure what lead the discussion to oysters, but I am glad it did.

"Since you're in Florida, be careful about eating oysters," she'd said.

"But I love oysters."

Sure enough, it didn't take long for me to find an article about the incident my mom referred to, where sadly, about a week ago, two people died not far apart after eating raw oysters.

The first man, a respected Pensacola community leader named Rodney Jackson, passed away tragically on Aug. 9 after eating oysters he bought at a store. Mr. Jackson died after starting to feel ill but chose not to go to the hospital due to the wait until he started being unable to breathe.

Sadly, another customer at the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale has also died after eating contaminated oysters. The manager, Gary Oreal, even went on to say that the customer once worked for the restaurant.

He also told the news: "Over the course of 60 years, we have served a couple of billion oysters, and we never had anyone get sick like this guy did."

So what exactly happened with the oysters and why should we be paying more attention?

Before I could even ask, though, my mom began to say, "it's called Vibrio vulnificus."

And she was right. Vibriosis caused by the bacteria Vibro vulnificus, can be fatal and kills up to 100 people a year, which is out of the 80,000 a year who get it. This deadly bacteria can be found in warm coastal waters, exactly where oysters thrive. The vibrio bacteria can also be contracted through an open wound in the water, so even if you're not a fan of oysters, be wary before you splash around in those beautiful waves.

"So I guess I'm never eating oysters again while I'm in Florida," I'd replied.

"You can, you just have to know where they come from."

Again, mom was right.

Both of the tainted oysters that took the lives of these men had something in common beyond the poisonous meat: They came from Louisiana.

Also, Vibrio vulnificus isn't deadly to everyone. Most everyone healthy can get away with mild symptoms, but those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, liver disease, and any other medical conditions that could be risky should steer clear.

Or you could just cook the oysters.

And as for the Rustic Inn continuing to serve oysters, apparently, the Florida Department of Health thoroughly checked out the restaurant and gave the all-clear for them to continue selling oysters, according to Gary Oreal.

"We passed with flying colors and we were allowed to continue to sell oysters," he said, adding the oysters being served currently are from Louisiana. "If there was a problem with the oyster bed we would know it because others would have gotten sick."

I'm not sure about you, but as much as I love oysters, I'll be holding off for a while. Cases of Vibriosis peak during the summer months, and I don't want any risks. A tainted oyster will not smell, look, or taste any different from a safe one. The majority of oysters in Florida these days are also farmed, but if you really want to continue eating oysters in Florida, don't be shy to ask where they came from!

Happy slurping!