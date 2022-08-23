There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida

Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )

If you go to a Hungry Howies Restaurant, it doesn't look like much. Some might even say some of the buildings (like the one in Orlando) are a little "shabby". But I can promise you won't regret buying a pizza or two here. I think it's pretty obvious I'm a fan of Hungry Howie's, so you can imagine my excitement and intrigue when I found the restaurant listed on theshadowlands.net under haunted places in Spring Hill.

Before we get into the spooky stuff, though, let's talk about the history of Hungry Howie's to give a little history to the story. Founded in 1973 by Jim Hearn, Hungry Howie's started life as a 1,0000 former burger shop in Michigan.

In 1983, Mr. Hearn teamed up with his former-delivery guy-turned business partner Steve Jackson and opened their first Hungry Howies franchise, which would eventually expand to over 500 locations by 2005.

And it was Hungry Howie's signature Flavored Crust pizza added in 1985 that put the restaurant on the map.

But while all this is super interesting, it's not what I'm here for. I came to learn about the alleged haunting at one particular store: the Hungry Howie's in Springville, Florida. As it seems with a lot of these haunted stores, the building once had a different life. The ghosts and memories bleed over into the new one. In this case, the Hungry Howie's used to be a 7-11 back in the 1980s. (I am unreasonably excited learning about this. I've been waiting for an 80s ghost).

In 1983 this 7-11 was a popular one that a good chunk of the town would use. The story goes, that a man came into the store who'd been drinking for some more beer. Seeing that the man was intoxicated, the clerk refused the sale, and, after pretending to need cigarettes, the man shot the clerk in the back of the head as he went to retrieve them.

Sad.

The 7-11 may now be Hungry Howie's, but that doesn't mean the imprints of the past stayed with the 7-11. Reports of doors opening by themselves, cups falling, and swinging lights have come out of Howies. The arcade lights are also said to shut themselves off.

Yikes. But that's not even the worst of it all. One poor employee said when they left the store after preparing for a store promotion, they came back hours later to see all of the promotional materials, posters, and signs, strewn everywhere.

What was interesting is they fell exactly below their placement on the wall, and though the cameras continued to record, the tape was blank.

Wow.

Sounds pretty spooky. I'll have to make a trip out to the restaurant to see for myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?