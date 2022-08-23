Is there a ghost haunting Union Park Elementary in Orlando, Florida?

children at school. Stock photo. CDC on Unsplash

Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).

A simple Google search will show anyone worrying about the school system in and around Orlando that there are many, many top-rated schools (a lot of them public), so this is a plus about Orlando. And one of those schools is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando.

Located at 1600 Dean Rd. in Orlando, Florida, Union Park Elementary is a solid public school, scoring #100 on the list of best Public Elementary Schools in Orange County, #1596 in Florida Elementary Schools, and #169 in Florida Magnet Elementary Schools.

Like I said: solid.

Established in 1919 along State Road 50, Union Park Elementary began as a small wooden school in a small town before moving in 1936 to the school's current address.

By their statement, Union Park Elementary claims they "will offer exceptional education services on campus for students in the speech and language impaired programs, the specific learning disabilities (SLD) program, the gifted program, and the varying exceptionalities (VE) program."

To keep with its promise, Union Park Elementary School started its Dual Langage Program (English-Spanish) in 2006. ( I am so jealous! Those are some lucky kindergarteners). The school also takes kids on education-filled and exciting field trips like the Orlando Science Center and offers extracurriculars such as the Mustang Melodies and the D.A.R.E. program. I am so sad I"m too old to go back to elementary school. Union Park Elementary sounds like an awesome place to get an education as a kid. Anyone have a time machine?

Too bad it's allegedly haunted, though I really don't know about this one. I'm thinking it's heavy on the "alleged".

According to the legend featured on theshadowlands.net, a little girl is haunting the girl's bathroom and is believed to be the daughter of the "janitor who works there" named "Mary", though I can't find any information confirming who she is or any signs of a janitor. (The only reason I'm not stopping this story out of respect for a potentially grieving dad is that I'm also squinting my eyes in serious suspicion of the story.)

Still, there have been multiple reports of hearing a "loud but faint yell", the sinks shaking, and some have even seen a little girl in a white dress. I would go ask more questions myself as this school is not far off from me, but considering it's a school and from experience, random adults showing up to ask about ghosts are not the most welcome, though I'm certain they would be very nice when told to leave.

With this story, I'll have to ask the people of Orlando because I'm not buying it. What do you think readers?