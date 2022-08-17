Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic Cemetery Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.

I feel I'll never get through it all by the time I leave, but I'm doing my best. Even the smallest, sleepiest towns can have incredible secrets if you do a little digging. Like the town of Bagdad, Florida.

A small town with a population of only 4,609 (according to the 2022 records of worldpopulationreview.com), this small town was only established in 1840 as a humble mill town before becoming the "largest producer of yellow pine lumber in the world". And that was all 1900! Wow.

But how did they achieve such success?

Bagdad lucked out by being located on the Blackwater River, which allowed him to harness the power of waterways to do his bidding and ship his lumber all over the world.

Today, Bagdad is a sleepy town where people go to live quiet lives. And while there is no more shipping happening along the Blackwater River, residents do enjoy several activities, such as kayaking, fishing, boating, and straight-up chillaxin'. For visitors who are interested in learning more about the town of Bagdad, like pretty much all the towns in Florida, there is a Historic District as well as the Bagdad Village Museum.

If you're more of a scenic kind of person, there's also the Bagdad Mill Site Park, which is rated $1 of 5 things to do in Bagdad. There's a walkway visitors can stroll along that will connect the main park to the kayaking zone, which is kind of cool. Bonus points for a park that's easy to navigate because goodness knows I get lost everywhere I go.

But while all this information is excellent to jot down if you're planning on making a trip out to Bagdad for a fun day exploring Florida, I want to know about one thing: the apparent ghosts.

While it is not one of the "hot places" to go in Bagdad, like a lot of Florida towns, Bagdad has a historic cemetery. And apparently, it is haunted.

Located at 6800 Pooley Street, Bagdad, Florida 32530, this historic cemetery is where the people who put Bagdad on the map from the 1840s to the 1900s. Even Joseph Forsyth, the founder of Bagdad is buried here, marked by a massive 9-foot obelisk.

I want to know about the ghosts, though. According to Ghostquest.net, guests visiting the Bagdad Historic cemetery hear the ghostly laughter of children, and paranormal investigators claim to even capture orbs on camera.

There's not much info beyond this to provide on the alleged hauntings, so I'll be turning to the good people of Florida to help fill in the blanks. What do you think, readers? Have you heard about the hauntings in the Bagdad Historic Cemetery? Do you believe they're real? Let me know in the comments.

I can't wait to go investigate myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?