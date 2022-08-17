Bagdad, FL

Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I1N2_0hL2TFKG00
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash

There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.

I feel I'll never get through it all by the time I leave, but I'm doing my best. Even the smallest, sleepiest towns can have incredible secrets if you do a little digging. Like the town of Bagdad, Florida.

A small town with a population of only 4,609 (according to the 2022 records of worldpopulationreview.com), this small town was only established in 1840 as a humble mill town before becoming the "largest producer of yellow pine lumber in the world". And that was all 1900! Wow.

But how did they achieve such success?

Bagdad lucked out by being located on the Blackwater River, which allowed him to harness the power of waterways to do his bidding and ship his lumber all over the world.

Today, Bagdad is a sleepy town where people go to live quiet lives. And while there is no more shipping happening along the Blackwater River, residents do enjoy several activities, such as kayaking, fishing, boating, and straight-up chillaxin'. For visitors who are interested in learning more about the town of Bagdad, like pretty much all the towns in Florida, there is a Historic District as well as the Bagdad Village Museum.

If you're more of a scenic kind of person, there's also the Bagdad Mill Site Park, which is rated $1 of 5 things to do in Bagdad. There's a walkway visitors can stroll along that will connect the main park to the kayaking zone, which is kind of cool. Bonus points for a park that's easy to navigate because goodness knows I get lost everywhere I go.

But while all this information is excellent to jot down if you're planning on making a trip out to Bagdad for a fun day exploring Florida, I want to know about one thing: the apparent ghosts.

While it is not one of the "hot places" to go in Bagdad, like a lot of Florida towns, Bagdad has a historic cemetery. And apparently, it is haunted.

Located at 6800 Pooley Street, Bagdad, Florida 32530, this historic cemetery is where the people who put Bagdad on the map from the 1840s to the 1900s. Even Joseph Forsyth, the founder of Bagdad is buried here, marked by a massive 9-foot obelisk.

I want to know about the ghosts, though. According to Ghostquest.net, guests visiting the Bagdad Historic cemetery hear the ghostly laughter of children, and paranormal investigators claim to even capture orbs on camera.

There's not much info beyond this to provide on the alleged hauntings, so I'll be turning to the good people of Florida to help fill in the blanks. What do you think, readers? Have you heard about the hauntings in the Bagdad Historic Cemetery? Do you believe they're real? Let me know in the comments.

I can't wait to go investigate myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
10815 followers

More from Evie M.

Orlando, FL

Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?

Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).

Read full story
Avon Park, FL

Have you seen the ghostly mailman haunting Avon Park, Florida?

City Hall in Avon Park, Florida"File:Avon Park Hist Dist city hall03.jpg" by Ebyabe is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, there's one thing I've realized about Florida that is so much more unique than other states. There seem to be way more pockets of historical little towns all masking incredible stories than any other place I've lived, and that includes my home state of California, which is well-known for the crazy and awe-inspiring.

Read full story
13 comments
Pembroke Pines, FL

Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?

Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.

Read full story
17 comments
Orlando, FL

Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?

Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?

Read full story
5 comments
Orlando, FL

Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?

Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).

Read full story
1 comments
Auburndale, FL

Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?

stock photo. Not the bowling alley in Auburndale, FloridaKarla Rivera on Unsplash. I have lived in Florida for a year now, and I have to say I have barely scratched the surface of what makes Florida such a sought-after state. There is so much to see and do here that it can be overwhelming, from Disney World down to a haunted bowling alley in a small city like Auburndale, Florida. That's right. There is an (apparently) haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida, and I need to find out more.

Read full story
15 comments
Orlando, FL

Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?

Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.

Read full story
4 comments
Leesburg, FL

Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?

Walmart"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I have lost count of how many times I've said something like this, but Florida is a wild state. Even the most mundane places have some kind of history, and a lot of times, it is pretty shocking. There are, of course, the obvious places to look for, like museums and historical sites. Florida is full of breathtaking landmarks and famous eateries, some places so old they were the first in the state and the country.

Read full story
29 comments
Orlando, FL

There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida

WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.

Read full story
5 comments
Orlando, FL

Was the Back to the Future Ride at Universal Studios really haunted?

The DeLorean outside of the Back to the Future Ride at Universal Studios OrlandoPaul Mannix on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I have a real soft spot for Universal Studios. Before I moved from my home state of California to perform for Disney, I did for Universal first, and there's simply no comparison for me. My heart will always belong to Universal. However, there are some similarities between the two parks; a big one would have to be the legends. Both Disney and Universal have their own set of lore, and each park has its unique stories that find their way through the employee pipeline and become a part of the culture.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Does a ghost boy haunt Disney's Typhoon Lagoon?

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in Orlando, FloridaChad Sparks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I love waterparks. A good chunk of my core happy memories are running around waterparks with my twin as a child. As an adult, not so much. Unfortunately, the fun is ruined thinking about how nasty the water might be and the flesh-eating bacteria at waterparks. But that doesn't mean my heart still doesn't have a place for a good slide, and I couldn't be convinced with a good nudge. I've also had a weird fascination with Disney World lately, deciding to follow up on all the rumors and legends I heard while performing for Disney Cruise Lines. This curiosity is my segue into discussing Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and the apparent ghosts that might call it home.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?

The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive

Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.

Read full story
7 comments
Orlando, FL

I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando

The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida

The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seenproperty of author, Evie M. So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida

Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Ocala, FL

Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?

the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, FloridaMiosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens.

Read full story
9 comments
Williston, FL

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy