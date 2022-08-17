Have you seen the ghostly mailman haunting Avon Park, Florida?

City Hall in Avon Park, Florida "File:Avon Park Hist Dist city hall03.jpg" by Ebyabe is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

Since moving to Orlando a year ago, there's one thing I've realized about Florida that is so much more unique than other states. There seem to be way more pockets of historical little towns all masking incredible stories than any other place I've lived, and that includes my home state of California, which is well-known for the crazy and awe-inspiring.

I've made a point to start heading out to all the strange, must-see places around Florida (I've hit some spots around Orlando and am immensely proud I did). But something about Avon Park caught my eye, despite being roughly a two-hour drive from Orlando.

Known for its miles and miles of orange groves, the beautiful little town of Avon Park, with a population of about 9,000 people, definitely should be on the map of places to visit, if not for the history alone, I think.

Settled by a man named Oliver Crosby who came from New England in 1884 hoping to observe Wildlife, the town of Avon Park was once known as Lake Forest before another settler convinced Oliver to change the name to Avon Park, after her and Shakespeare's English hometown, Stratford-Upon-Avon. There's even the Avon Park Bombing Range, which operated during World War II and covered more than 218,000 acres, though the land is now used for nature watching and hiking.

As for the best things to do in Avon Park, there are a few options. Donaldson Park is just off of East Main Street close to Downtown. This kid-friendly park is popular for its beautiful lakeside beach. You can even rent paddleboats!

If you're a history lover, there's the Avon Park Depot Museum on North Museum Avenue, which is considered a "must-visit" location for tourists. A fun bonus: the museum is made out of an old railway. Visitors can take a tour of old railroad equipment, and a library of documents like newspapers, diaries, and photos from the past. If you're hungry, there's a meal car where visitors can dine, but it's not open every day, so make sure to plan to go when it is so you don't miss out.

But while this is all very interesting, I want to know about the ghosts, particularly, the spirit of a mailman allegedly haunting Avon Park. According to Hauntedplaces.org and Ghostquest.net, "persistent claims" have come in about a "ghostly mailman walking the streets near the intersection of Main Street and Lake Avenue, especially on foggy mornings."

Like a lot of ghosts, the moment you try to get his attention, he vanishes. Perfect. I think I'm going to have to call on the folks of Avon Park for this one. What do think, readers? Is there a ghostly mailman haunting Avon Park? Have you seen him for yourself? I can't help but wonder what his story is and why he's still delivering mail, even in the afterlife. I doubt anyone can love their job that much.

I'm so excited to make a trip out to Avon Park to see for myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?