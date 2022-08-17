Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?

Not the Publix in Pembroke. "Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.

I did make a point to go to the grand opening party, though, and was one of the first, there, so I think I make up for lame points there. I don't even care, the party was poppin' and I got a free keychain with a little Publix grocery bag on it.

If you've never been to a Publix, it's pretty lux. You can even wheel around the store shopping with a big 'ole glass of wine if you want. There's a bar in the store. If there was anything more quintessentially, Florida, I couldn't think of it.

The first Publix even opened in Winter Park on September 6, 1930, by George Jenkins from Harris, GA, who worked at his father's store as a boy. Hoping to become a real estate tycoon at the age of 17, Jenkins headed to Tampa only to end up working at the Piggly Wiggly. But George didn't let this stop him, rising to manager soon and being placed in the largest Piggly Wiggly in Winter Haven. George stayed faithful to the job until 1930 when George said goodbye to the Piggly and hello to his new brainchild: Publix Food Store.

George was able to open two stores in Winter Haven, which is a decent success, but then he risked it all by closing both stores to open his "dream store" on Nov. 8, 1940: the very first Publix Super Market. Deemed a "food palace", Publix offered shoppers a cutting-edge experience, with air conditioning and marble floors. In 1945, George would buy 19 stores from the Lakeland Grocery Company, converting them over time into Publix supermarkets, and that's where we are today.

Neat.

But as cool as the history of Publix is, I want to know about the haunting of one particular Pubilx: store #528 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Located at 18341 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL, this cute little Publix seems like any other. But according to theshadowlands.net, there are reports about this store experiencing some unexplainable happenings.

Legend says a customer (specifically, a woman in a purple sweater) had a deadly heart attack near the seafood aisle. Employees have reported that, near closing time, a woman in a purple sweater has been seen walking around the seafood aisle, but when a manager comes to check her out, she's gone. The story even says the woman continues to haunt the seafood aisle of Publix #528.

I can't wait to go check out this Publix for myself and see if the hauntings are true. Suddenly, I have a real craving for seafood and a trip to Pembroke Pines. My only question is: Who's coming with me?