Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?

I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?

I'm kind of embarrassed I haven't covered the legendary Hamburger Mary's in Orlando yet, and the equally legendary ghost that's been haunting it. Granted, I didn't find out about it until recently and put a pin in it for later, but it's only a few miles from me in historic downtown Orlando, and there's no excuse.

But, as I like to do, the history of the place will be covered first before I make the drive over, which is my lazy way of buying time and also enriching the experience by providing knowledge and context to the alleged ghost story.

So here we go.

If you have never at least heard of Hamburger Mary's, then I have no idea where you've been. I have no room to talk, to be honest, as I've never been myself, and I grew up in California and driven past it. I've also driven past the one in Orlando a few times, so I can't say much, but still, Hamburger Mary's is an iconic restaurant and so much more than a burger joint.

Established in 1972 in the SoMa district of San Francisco, Hamburger Mary's started as a humble but unique dive joint offering beer and burgers. As most know, Hamburger Mary's would soon become a core part of the LGBTQ+ community, with the cute mismatched dishware and friendly service offering a needed sense of community during this pinnacle point in history.

Their still-active catchphrase is: "open-air bar and grille for open-minded people". I love it. (Their other phrase is "A place to eat, drink, and be...MARY!" Cute.)

It didn't take long for Hamburger Mary's to open a second location in Hawaii, and then conquer the country, leading us to the Hamburger Mary's restaurant here today in Orlando.

Magic.

But while learning the history of this trail-blazing restaurant is incredible, I'm only interested in one thing as usual: the ghost allegedly haunting this particular Hamburger Mary's. Now, this haunt is a little different than the ones I've been doing the last few days, where I try to piece together the lesser-known haunts and stories.

Hamburger Mary's is a very well-known haunted location in Orlando. And it doesn't help that it's located on Church street, what's considered the most haunted street in Orlando on "Bumby Block", a famously haunted location in Orlando. (The exact address of Hamburger Mary's is: Church Street Station, 110 W. Church St.)

According to the legend, the building that now is home to Hamburger Mary's was a hardware store, and it dates back to the 1880s. Employees have reported seeing the ghost of a young girl "dressed in Victorian clothing" who likes to tap on the windows and "wave to guests". She can also be seen at night "skipping down the street as if she hasn't a care in the world."

Good for you, little Victorian girl. I like the spirit. Next time I'm hungry for a good burger or feel like going to drag bingo, I'll have to go to Hamburger Mary's and check out the rumors for myself. My only question is: Who's coming with me?