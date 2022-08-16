Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?

If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).

Still, one of the many reasons Florida is such a highly visited state is due to its beaches, and no matter where you are in the state, you're bound to be within a reasonable distance of some kind of Florida paradise, and there are a plethora top-rated Florida beaches that'll pop up with a simple Google search. And that includes Crystal Beach.

A remote, beautiful clear-watered beach located in Crystal Beach, Florida, a lovely beach community smack in the "heart" of Destin, this gorgeous getaway offers many activities, like swimming, shell searching, fishing, and other water sports. According to bestfloridabeaches.org, sunsets and sunrises are killer here, too. Pro tip: Stay in a vacation rental at the Destin Commons and walk to the beach. It's right outside the doors. If you are interested in vacationing at the claimed best spot in Okaloosa county, then this little vacation town is for you. (Make sure to save your cash, though, vacation rentals start at around $450 a night, so you will pay for the experience.)

And then there's the Crystal Beach Pier. Located at 299 N Gulf Dr, Crystal Beach, FL 34681, it is a beloved part of the community, even causing a riot back in 2003 when the board made some decisions the public didn't like about the reconstruction of the old pier.

But none of this interests me. I want to know about the apparent ghost haunting the pier. There isn't much info about the haunting that I could find, unfortunately. The only mention of the potential haunting is featured on theshadowlands.net (which honestly has a lot of alleged ghost stories you won't find in other Google searches). But here is how the legend goes, anyway:

Visitors to the Crystal Beach Pier have reported seeing a woman "hanging from a tree right in front of the pier". Disturbing, but what's even more unsettling is that I can find no other mention of this woman anywhere else. And I tried for quite a while. (I lied, I did one more search and was able to find the story on another website, ghosquest.net. They give the same story about an apparition of a woman hanging from a tree near the pier.)

Yes, it could very well be a rumor, part of the many ghost stories circulating Florida, but also it makes you wonder who she could be, and why no one has any information about her. I'm at least intrigued, and will be making a point to head out to Crystal Beach someday to learn more about the hanged lady at the Crystal Beach pier.

Have you heard the stories about the hanged lady haunting the Crystal Beach pier? Do you believe she's real? Let me know in the comments below.