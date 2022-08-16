Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?

stock photo. Not the bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida Karla Rivera on Unsplash

I have lived in Florida for a year now, and I have to say I have barely scratched the surface of what makes Florida such a sought-after state. There is so much to see and do here that it can be overwhelming, from Disney World down to a haunted bowling alley in a small city like Auburndale, Florida. That's right. There is an (apparently) haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida, and I need to find out more.

A 47-minute drive from Orlando along the US-92, Auburndale is a quaint little town with about 16,000 people. The legend Frank Muller founded Auburndale in 1880, which he originally called Sanatoria, until the town added a railroad and renamed after Auburndale in Massachusetts.

Auburndale is a beautiful, modern little place, filled with the usual stores we're used to and mixed with historic, renovated locations around town. One historic location in Auburndale is the home of Ephraim M. Baynard, built in 1894 and now on the National Register of Historic Places. As a bonus, the city hall (also on the registry) is in town, too. However, the jewel of Auburndale would seem to be the stunning City Park, which is said to be popular on weekends. But, while all these lovely things are a great reason to visit Auburndale alone, I'm coming for the ghosts.

Now, this haunted listing was interesting. Usually, a little more info is offered on these haunted places, but this location had very few notes. Initially, I found the listing on theshadowlands.net. Noted only as "The Bowling Alley" under the Auburndale section, this is the supposed legend of the ghost of the Auburndale bowling alley says the building is "cursed." Though no confirmation is provided, the story claims the land the bowling alley sits on was a swamp and that gangsters would dump bodies into it.

Perfect.

I found the listing on one more site, ghostquest.net, though the bowling alley location and additional information are in progress. Fortunately, Google is king and a search for "Auburndale bowling alleys" pulled up one listing: Barton Enterprise's bowling in Auburndale. This listing shows up several times on Google through Yelp and a few other listing sites, but I called the number, and it's disconnected. I don't live in Auburndale, I am simply discovering this wonderful state as a noob, so I have no idea if the bowling alley exists anymore or if they just didn't update their info.

Maybe someone in Auburndale can tell me, but for now, I'm going to assume this is the location in question. Located at 310 Derby Ave E. Auburndale, FL 33823, you can always go see if the bowling alley is there for yourself.

There is no website available for prices; again, the number is disconnected, so go at your own risk. You might find a closed-up shop, but it couldn't hurt to try. This bowling alley (or lack thereof) is going on my list of locations to check out. My only question is: Who's coming with me?