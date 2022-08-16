Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?

Disney World castle in the dark "#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.

You can always stop reading now.

But if you're interested, boy, do I have a story for you. And I thought I'd heard them all by now regarding Disney. But with companies this powerful and old, there are bound to be secrets. And even the closest to the behind-the-scenes will have no clue about them.

And that is my introduction to the story of the "Tan Figure" haunting Disney World. Out of the millions of people who've visited Disney World, the "Most Visited Theme Park," over its lifetime since opening on October 1, 1971, none seem to have such mystery surrounding them as the "Tan Figure."

The stories about Disney ghosts are as popular as the park, ranging from spirits who wreak havoc if not greeted on the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride to a little girl haunting Spaceship Earth in EPCOT. But there's something different about the "Tan Figure" story. Though there isn't much to be said about him, there's a more sinister air than a child ghost or cursed dummy on the Tower of Terror.

According to theshadowlands.net, people have seen "a tan figure walking down the streets in front of the castle."

Honestly, and it's embarrassing seeing that I performed for the company, my first thought could be that the ghost belonged to none other than Walt Disney. But then I remembered the popular legend that he haunted his apartment on Main St. related to Disneyland and not Disney World.

So who could this mysterious figure be if not Walt Disney? There is no information about who it could be, but an eerie coincidence could happen. A "woman in white" walking Main St. has also been reported. "Many" have seen her dressed in "white 19th-century clothes".

But don't be afraid, kids! She's (apparently) known as "one of the good ones," meaning one of the good ghosts at Disney World.

I find it incredibly disturbing that there is a distinction between good and bad ghosts at Disneyworld, which I hadn't thought of before, but that's beside the point.

What's interesting about the "woman in white" is that she is said to lead lost children back to safety if they're lost. Could she be connected to the mysterious "Tan Figure" strolling the streets near the castle? Could she be keeping the children away from him? Who is this lovely, sad lady in white?

The stories of the "Tan Figure" and the "Lady in White" are Disney World mysteries I'm looking forward to investigating. My only question is: Who's coming with me?