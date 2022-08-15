Does a ghost boy haunt Disney's Typhoon Lagoon?

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in Orlando, Florida Chad Sparks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

I love waterparks. A good chunk of my core happy memories are running around waterparks with my twin as a child. As an adult, not so much. Unfortunately, the fun is ruined thinking about how nasty the water might be and the flesh-eating bacteria at waterparks. But that doesn't mean my heart still doesn't have a place for a good slide, and I couldn't be convinced with a good nudge. I've also had a weird fascination with Disney World lately, deciding to follow up on all the rumors and legends I heard while performing for Disney Cruise Lines. This curiosity is my segue into discussing Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and the apparent ghosts that might call it home.

Since moving to Orlando a year ago, I've noticed this is kind of "waterpark central." There's Seaworld Aquatica, Coco Key Waterpark, Volcano Bay at Universal Studios, and Disney's Tycoon Lagoon.

Opening to the Disney-loving public on June 1, 1989, after Disney's first waterpark, the long-abandoned River Country, Typhoon lagoon sported the "world's largest outdoor surf pool."

Typhoon Lagoon's back story for the park speaks of "a furious storm" called "Hurricane Connie" pushing ships to Typhoon Lagoon. The nearby island is also topsy-turvy, keeping up with the theme. Before "Typhoon Lagoon" became what it is today, it went through a few different possible names and themes, including "Splash," based on the cult classic film Michael Eisner loved. (This would've been so cool!)

Other incredible concepts to hit the cutting room floor were a "Florida swamp" theme with robotic alligators and caves and a "beached cruise ship" theme.

The park, of course, is a smashing success, with over 2,277,000 visitors in 2016, making it "the second most visited water park in the world."

Typhoon Lagoon is one of two water parks at Disney World, including Blizzard Beach.

After closing like so many parks in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Typhoon Lagoon opened again in April of this year (2002) to make family vacations magical once more. But Typhoon Lagoon isn't all smiles and fun. There could be something more sinister happening.

When I performed on the Disney Magic, I heard a popular Disney World rumor about a boy who drowned on the boat slide and his spirit rides rafts at night. I found no evidence of this story beyond what's featured here on theshadowlands.net. On the list of "serious incidents" at Disney World, this child's death is not listed, either, and from working with the company, I don't think they would cover something like this up. It could easily be another Disney legend, which would be nice because I'm not a big fan of stories where kids die.

If you're interested in learning about the story or trying to catch a peek of a possible Disney ghost, tickets are on sale, and the park is open daily from 10 AM-7 PM daily, save for cold weather closures. Admission is pretty affordable for Disney standards, with a one-day ticket costing around $67.

Have you heard the stories about the Typhoon Lagoon haunting? Do you think it's real? Let me know in the comments.