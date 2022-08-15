I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive

Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind us author (Evie M.)

It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.

Let me tell you. It was a unique experience. But first, for those who have no idea what I'm talking about, I'm going to talk a little about the apparently haunted history of this otherwise dull (and kind of seedy) little motel.

Is something waiting for you in Room 206?

You might have seen it. At 5900 American Way, Orlando, FL, smack in the middle of Hotel Row, the Super 8 Motel is visible from the road. On my way to work at the theme parks last year, I'd driven past it many times. And all those times, it was just a budget motel. But then a rogue internet search for haunting places around Orlando led me to the story about the Super-8, and honestly, I can never look at it as "just a motel" again.

So what is the ghost story, you may ask? According to several sources across the internet, including reputable sites hauntedplaces.org,and haunted rooms.com, the Super 8 Motel on International Drive is considered by many to be a haunted hot spot and the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" (Notice I didn't say "hotel".)

I've written about it before when I first discovered it, but this is the first time I've gone to the building. Room 206 is the haunted room in question. Guests have reported numerous paranormal experiences, such as seeing the outline of a body under the covers or even feeling someone beside them in bed. Some guests said the bed "starts to shake violently." And, of course, there are textbook temperature fluctuations. Even with no AC, the room can be "tooth-chatteringly cold."

"Creepy" motel or haunted?

I drug my best friend, Michael, with me and headed over to figure out the mystery. Of course, we didn't think we'd find something

We didn't have the equipment ("A real spirit box costs hundreds of dollars," Michael had laughed.) or the experience. We had an app on my phone and the idea of a story. But learning about a city like Orlando is always fun.

As we pulled up, Michael noted the roof being a tarp.

"It's a literal tarp," he said as we strolled up to the motel. "Like, the entire roof is a green tarp. I can't."

(If you are interested, I documented the whole thing on video on my Newsbreak Video Creator account, Ev-venture Time. I'm just writing it out here in real-time.)

The first thing we needed was permission. I want to say this: It is never a good idea to investigate any place without consent. We could see Room 206 from the outside. The drapes were pulled open to reveal an empty room.

Michael suggested we ask the random kids in the pool if they knew about the legends. They didn't. Neither did the lady behind the counter, who I'm surprised didn't look at us like we were crazy but still shook her head.

So, we decided that since the room was empty, we'd go check it out quietly from the outside. (The woman behind the counter didn't care, just FYI. Ask permission, always.) I stood outside the room with my little spirit box app while Michael stood below.

"You have to ask it questions, Ev."

"Come do it."

"Nope. I'm staying here."

I did ask a few questions to go through the motions: "are you here?" "Do you have a name?"

"What if it's the wrong room?" asked Michael. (I confirmed it's 206).

I was using the app correctly, too, because we got a hit in the car: "agitated."

We waited a little longer before saying, "yep, that's curtains," laughed, and went home to Michael's relief (and honestly, mine. That was creepy.)

In the end, I'm happy we did it, but something tells me I would need to go into the room and spend the night to see if something would happen.

I don't know if I have the stones for that yet. Admiring from afar and not getting possessed might be more fun. (I'll still be going around to these sites).

Though if you are interested in catching the alleged ghost for yourself, it's about $42 a night to stay (these are internet prices, The lady at the counter quoted about $65 to the man in front of us).

Have you stayed in room 206 at Motel 8 at International Drive? Have you heard the stories? Let me know in the comments.