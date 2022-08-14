I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando

The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary. Evie M. (author)

Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.

Funny how that all works. And this thought perfectly describes the most haunted corner in Orlando. I am very proud of myself. Ever since I arrived in Orlando a year ago, I've been making a list of all the haunted places I've wanted to see and am only starting to make a point and do what I say I'm going to do.

So I did.

If you've been to the intersection between Pine and Magnolia in Orlando, which probably millions of people have, it doesn't seem like much. But in reality, it is considered all over Florida as "the most haunted intersection in Downtown Orlando." Interesting.

But why? The history is pretty fascinating. Not only are some of the most haunted sites in all of Orlando featured here, but the building on the corner also has a body buried under the floorboards, and back when there was a popular bar, it was reported bottles would fly off the walls.

I will say that going to this corner seemed anything but sinister. Framed by fairy lights and washed in the out-of-tune singing from the bar next door (it was karaoke night, it seemed), it was a beautiful, romantic spot.

After I parked (the scariest part of the trip, for sure) in the parking complex right across the street, I made my way over to the corner via GPS. It was only a few feet away. And honestly, it could be easily missed if you didn't know where to look. For those curious about when you know you're at the famed corner, there are three little posts stationed just past the cobblestones and the weird, giant beach chair you can take a picture on.

That's it. The most haunted intersection in all of Orlando is no more than part of a scenic walkway on the way to something better. A restaurant, a bar. I was the only one interested in the history behind it in that moment. Maybe because no one cared or they'd already learned all about it. Or they had no idea. But I do now, and you do, too.

As a pretty sweet bonus for those of you more interested in learning more about this spooky little slice of Orlando, you are in luck. This intersection is a hot spot on ghost tours around the city. Companies like American Ghost Tours (the top and longest-running company in Florida) have specialized tours covering all of the terrifying places in Downtown Orlando.

Costs for the two-hour tour are:

• General Admission (5+) - $35

• Groups of 10-19 -$30 each

• Groups of 20+ -$27 each

The tour comes highly recommended widely across the internet, so you know you'll get your money's worth. Personally, going by myself to see the intersection was enough for me. It's always a great time learning a little more about history.

Have you been? Do you know the stories? Let me know in the comments.