I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida

The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seen property of author, Evie M.

So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.

If you've never heard the story, it's an interesting one. Lake Eola is, quite obviously, a staple in Orlando's life. A huge part of what makes Orlando the "City Beautiful" is Lake Eola—a popular destination for families, locals, tourists, and almost anyone coming to the city. If you have yet to make your way over there for whatever reason, you're missing out on something special as long as it's not blistering hot.

With friendly swans who will not only eat out of your hand but cuddle you (I almost didn't believe it when I saw it), a gorgeous view of the lake and city, a scenic trail, and a playground for the kids, Lake Eola has it all. It's even a great place to take your dog for a stroll. With doggy waste stations featured around the park, you will find everyone and their dog at Lake Eola.

Although it's a popular legend around Orlando and all of Florida, I will explain it to those who might be clueless like me. Though there isn't much to the ghost story, legend says a little brown terrier haunts the eastern shore of Lake Eola. There's not much said of how the little dog got there. Many believe he was thrown into the water by some nasty S.O.B.. But, as with almost all ghost stories, there's no confirmation of this.

Still, guests of the park had reported seeing the little dog romping like any other—before it disappeared before their eyes.

Of course, as I parked my car (there's a nice parking garage not far from the park near the 7-11. Follow the signs) and headed out toward Lake Eola park, I knew I would never find anything, but I was prepared with a compass.

I got lost before finding the park (turn left out of the parking garage, not right) and walked the lake halfway before I understood how to read the danged compass.

The sun had started to set as I came up to the shore, turning the water black, a perfect eerie setting. If you're interested in finding the little ghost dog, the location is almost entirely to the far left of the water, just before the path starts to bend.

I had no idea what to do. (How do you get the attention of a ghost dog?) But I started to call for him anyway. Nothing happened. I stayed in case he needed a friend, calling him.

Eventually, I headed back without the ghost dog, but still satisfied. Legend or not, it's cool to see these iconic places for themselves. Hopefully, if the dog is real, he knows I was there for him.

What do you think? Have you heard the stories of the ghost dog of Lake Eola?

Note: A video of the experience is featured on my Newsbreak video creator page (Ev-venture Time)