I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once was Photo belongs to author

I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.

The last story I wrote was literally after I found out about the supposed haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, but in case you missed it, here's a quick recap.

Floor and Decor (now a Conn's Home Plus, which I realized on my investigation) is a huge part of Orlando's history. Located at 2628 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL, the Colonial Plaza, which houses the building, is one of the oldest shopping centers in Orlando and was the biggest during its opening in 1956. After struggling to pull them out of decline with several updates starting in the early 70s, the center would be restructured around 1995. Save for one building, what would become Floor and Decor.

Legend says that while the foreman walked through the building to prepare it for demolition, he heard voices begging him to spare their home. And the building stayed.

The moment I read this, I had to see for myself. And with the shopping center only a few miles away from my place, there was no excuse.

It didn't take me long to drive over and find the shopping center. There was no missing the massive, iconic sign. I had to admit. It was pretty eerie looking around at all the bland, everyday shops knowing what kind of history this place had, even without adding ghost stories.

But that was the only thing I wanted to investigate as I waltzed inside the store, through the industrial air conditioning, and through the aisles to find an employee.

The place was packed, but a lovely young man eventually came my way. His response to my question, "have you heard about the hauntings in this store?"

"This is the wrong Home and Decor, actually," he told me, leaning in a little, "but I've heard a lot of stories from the original store. It's just down the road."

I was not in the right shopping center. Perfect. Fortunately, the kid's directions came through, and I found myself driving slowly through the parking lot, looking for Home and Decor.

It took an embarrassing amount of time to realize that the address, 2628 E Colonial Dr, was now a Conn's Home Plus. Still, I went inside. A young lady came up and asked if I needed anything, and I, again, asked her if she knew anything about the hauntings.

"Really? This is one of the oldest shopping centers in Orlando. And I'm working here? That's cool. I don't know if I want to work here at night now, though."

The tail end of her response got me a look from the manager on the other side of the counter doing paperwork, who did not seem amused. And that was my cue to leave. (Just FYI, I made a video about this on my video creator account for Newsbreak, Ev-venture Time, if you want to see all of this).

Did I find answers? No more than I knew before, but someday I just might come across something.

What do you all think? Do you believe Colonial Plaza's Floor and Decor/Conn's is haunted? Have you heard the stories?