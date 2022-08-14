There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida

Inside a Floor and Decor shop. Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.

My discovery came when I made a pact to go out and see all the haunted places I had learned and written about on the internet. So many of them are in Orlando, literally a few miles from me, and I haven't done anything to go and at least try to see them (Always get permission before going to sites, haunted or not, and never trespass on private property.)

I thought I had covered almost all of the locations in Orlando as I made my little list and made notes on who was closest to me. But then a Google search brought up a hit from Hauntedplaces.com (a popular source for all things haunted in your state) about the Floor and Decor store in Orlando, a few miles away.

If it weren't midnight and far past store closing, I would've been in the car and on my way over. But for now, I wanted to run over the history of this place.

For some reason, I think it's amusing when a modern store is haunted. There seems something so strange about a ghost flinging the latest sweaters off the wall. Even though most likely, the haunting traveled over from the past, like Floor and Decor.

One of Orlando's Oldest shopping malls

A pretty cool little bit of history here: Colonial Plaza, where the original Floor and Decor is, is one of the oldest shopping malls in Orlando and the largest when it was opened in 1956.

Back then, the complex only had a handful of options to shop at, a few variety stores and a Belk department store. Eventually, a new department store came (Jordan Marsh), and a complete overhaul in 1973 moved Belk department store.

Today, you won't find any of these stores, but if you're a fan of popular stores like Total Wine and More, Ross, Staples, Barnes and Noble, Starbucks, and of course, Floor and Decor, this is the place to be.

(The plaza is pretty big, these are only a few options).

But this isn't what has interested me about this place. As usual, I want to know about the hauntings.

Despite the attempts to save the Colonial Shopping Plaza as it once was, back in the 1970s, revamping the place failed, and the once bustling shopping plaza suffered a decline. In 1995, they were bought out altogether.

"Don't destroy our home"

This part of the story is where the ghost stories come in, and it's all pretty interesting. According to Hauntedplaces.org (a very credible paranormal cataloging site), author Thomas Cook speaks about the haunted Floor and Decor in his book "Orlando's Historic Haunts."

In his book, he mentions that every store hit the cutting room floor save for the Floor and Decor. But why? Cook says, "as the foreman made one last pass through the area, he swore he heard voices pleading with him not to destroy their home."

Makes sense to me. If I was the foreman and heard ghosts begging not to tear down their home, and I didn't know if that came with an "or else," I would also not tear down the building. We'll never know whether these ghostly voices were why the foreman decided to keep the building, which is now a Conn's Home Plus, but it makes you think. Who knew such an incredible history in a seemingly ordinary place? I will be heading there tomorrow to do a little more investigating, so stay tuned for that if you're interested.

Have you heard the story of the haunted Floor and Decor? Have you been? Do you believe the building is haunted? Let me know what you think in the comments. If you do go, make sure to go soon, as recent news houses will take the place of several stores in the Colonial Plaza.