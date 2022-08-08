Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?

the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, Florida Miosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens

It does not take living in Florida or even more than a general idea of the state to know that as much as it is known for Disney World and Florida Man, it's known for stunning natural scenery.

With three stunning National Forests in the state, Florida is a lush paradise for many visitors if you know where to go. Fortunately, finding a gorgeous park or river no more than a few hours away from home is not difficult. And one of the most beautiful would have to be Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida just outside of Ocala, Florida.

About an hour and away from Disney World (according to Google Maps), this gorgeous National Forest has over 600 lakes and rivers (wow---here's a list for you to see. Pretty crazy). A click on the website will show visitors all the activities offered by Ocala National Forest, including camping, boating, hunting (during the proper season), picnicking, and hiking.

Regarding nature, some of the rarest plants in the world call Ocala home, and many animals, including birds and manatees, come to chill.

But then there are the ghost stories. And I'll tell you what. If you've never heard about the spirit haunting Mud Lake in Ocala National Park as I did, be warned, you might be shocked. My jaw dropped when I read this legend.

In a sentence, the story says Mud Lake is haunted by those murdered and dumped in the lake by the KKK.

Yeah. I told you it was shocking, as are the alleged stories from visitors. Reports from those who ventured out to Mud Lake and had an experience are the things of nightmares. People claim to have seen "hands rising from the water's surface" and "dead Klan members surrounding the lake's edge."

I couldn't even imagine how scary that must be. But of course, there's more.

People have also seen a "ghostly burning cross in the distance and truck headlights tearing through the forest then they go into the lake and disappear." Visitors have even said they felt like they were being choked or hung on the walk back and had bruises around their necks. And if that's not enough, if you're not careful, whatever is down there will take you down with it into the mud.

Probably the least scary report says you might get a whisper in your ear, but nope. This forest is one of those places you don't mess with—Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest. Got it.

However, the forest and its ghosts have caused some debate. Some say those who haven't experienced anything aren't open-minded enough. Others argue that they've hunted there for the last 50 years and nothing happened, reducing the storyteller (hauntedhovel.com, in this case) to a "moron."

Also, according to those who've made the trek, it's pretty hard to get out to the water, and there are "monster gators."

It's always important to respect the dead, but some places should really just be left alone, maybe.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe in the spirit haunting Mud Lake or that people should leave it all be?